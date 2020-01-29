Rural villages to be added to Mobile Post Office service

Mobile post office to serve new villages in Norfolk. Photo:Fabio De Paola/PA Wire Archant

Four villages in north Norfolk will be added to a new Mobile Post Office service in January 2020.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The broadland village of Hickling in Norfolk The mobile post office inside the methodist church. Picture: James Bass The broadland village of Hickling in Norfolk The mobile post office inside the methodist church. Picture: James Bass

Weasenham St Peter, Helhoughton, South Walsham and Salhouse will all be added to the list of villages visited by a Mobile Post Office.

The idea behind the scheme is to reconnect rural communities that have been cut off due to a Post Office closing down.

Matt Hatfull, Post Office area network change manager, said: "We are pleased to be able to add Weasenham St Peter, Helhoughton, South Walsham and Salhouse to the existing Mobile Post Office offered by the postmaster for Great Massingham and Great Aylsham.

"To accommodate these new services, we have made some minor changes to the current opening hours of the Hosted Outreach services offered at Newton St Faiths, Worstead, Bodham and Bacton. These changes will take effect from January 29, 2020."

Mobile Post office van in Stibbard Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Mobile Post office van in Stibbard Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

"We are also making some changes to the hours to the current mobile services at Harpley, Hillington, Brancaster Staithe, Thornham, West Newton, Bircham, Field Dalling, Langham, Sedgeford, East Rudham, Snettisham and Ingoldisthorpe. There are many additional visits.

"These changes will start week commencing January 20, 2020."

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Meet the mobile post office team keeping rural communities connected

Mobile Post office van in Stibbard Duncan and Issie Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Mobile Post office van in Stibbard Duncan and Issie Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The Post Office is now inviting customers to give their comments on the plans. Views can be shared online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 378136.

Submissions can also be made via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, by post to freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.

New Mobile Post Office dates and times:

- The Mobile Post Office service will visit Weasenham St Peter every Friday between 8 - 8.50am and will be parked at Lamberts Close, Weasenham St Peter, PE32 2TE.

- The Great Massingham Mobile Post Office will be outside the Village Hall, The Street, Helhoughton, NR21 7BP every Friday between 9 - 9.45am.

- The Mobile Post Office service will visit Salhouse every Wednesday between 12.30 - 1.30pm at the Jubilee Hall car park, Lower Street, Salhouse, NR13 6RH.

- It then travels to Panxworth Road, South Walsham, NR13 6DY, where customers will be served every Friday between 1.45 - 2.45pm.