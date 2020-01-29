Search

Advanced search

Rural villages to be added to Mobile Post Office service

PUBLISHED: 14:17 18 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:04 18 December 2019

Mobile post office to serve new villages in Norfolk. Photo:Fabio De Paola/PA Wire

Mobile post office to serve new villages in Norfolk. Photo:Fabio De Paola/PA Wire

Archant

Four villages in north Norfolk will be added to a new Mobile Post Office service in January 2020.

The broadland village of Hickling in Norfolk The mobile post office inside the methodist church. Picture: James BassThe broadland village of Hickling in Norfolk The mobile post office inside the methodist church. Picture: James Bass

Weasenham St Peter, Helhoughton, South Walsham and Salhouse will all be added to the list of villages visited by a Mobile Post Office.

The idea behind the scheme is to reconnect rural communities that have been cut off due to a Post Office closing down.

Matt Hatfull, Post Office area network change manager, said: "We are pleased to be able to add Weasenham St Peter, Helhoughton, South Walsham and Salhouse to the existing Mobile Post Office offered by the postmaster for Great Massingham and Great Aylsham.

"To accommodate these new services, we have made some minor changes to the current opening hours of the Hosted Outreach services offered at Newton St Faiths, Worstead, Bodham and Bacton. These changes will take effect from January 29, 2020."

Mobile Post office van in Stibbard Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANMobile Post office van in Stibbard Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

"We are also making some changes to the hours to the current mobile services at Harpley, Hillington, Brancaster Staithe, Thornham, West Newton, Bircham, Field Dalling, Langham, Sedgeford, East Rudham, Snettisham and Ingoldisthorpe. There are many additional visits.

"These changes will start week commencing January 20, 2020."

You may also want to watch:

READ MORE: Meet the mobile post office team keeping rural communities connected

Mobile Post office van in Stibbard Duncan and Issie Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANMobile Post office van in Stibbard Duncan and Issie Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The Post Office is now inviting customers to give their comments on the plans. Views can be shared online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 378136.

Submissions can also be made via email to comments@postoffice.co.uk, by post to freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.

New Mobile Post Office dates and times:

- The Mobile Post Office service will visit Weasenham St Peter every Friday between 8 - 8.50am and will be parked at Lamberts Close, Weasenham St Peter, PE32 2TE.

- The Great Massingham Mobile Post Office will be outside the Village Hall, The Street, Helhoughton, NR21 7BP every Friday between 9 - 9.45am.

- The Mobile Post Office service will visit Salhouse every Wednesday between 12.30 - 1.30pm at the Jubilee Hall car park, Lower Street, Salhouse, NR13 6RH.

- It then travels to Panxworth Road, South Walsham, NR13 6DY, where customers will be served every Friday between 1.45 - 2.45pm.

Most Read

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

‘Intimidating’: shoppers react to police with dogs in Chapelfield

Norfolk Police launch Project Servator to deter crime in Intu Chapelfield. PC Neil Wisken and Police dog Maggie. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

‘It takes away our choice’ - Parents dismay as four schools ban packed lunches

Sam Gravener, inset, has launched a petition against the decision of Heart Education Trust to ban packed lunches: Picture: Archant

A47 shut in both directions after lorry and van crash

Emergency services are on the scene of a crash on the A47. Photo : Steve Adams

Cyclist dies after crash with lorry

A cyclist has died after a crash with a lorry in at a junction between East Harling Road and Kenninghall Road. Picture: Google

Most Read

Coach trips cancelled as travel firm goes into liquidation

Luxembourg was one of the destinations visited by East Anglian Holidays Picture: Archant archive

Thieves steal large quantity of cash from man in his 90s

Police are appealing for help to identify two men following a theft in Diss. Picture: Norfolk Police

Driver shot at in Norwich

Police are appealing for information. Picture: Neil Perry.

Car park operators leave parting gift for town

The entrance to the Miller's walk car park in Fakenham. Picture:Archant

Which Royal Family members will be coming to Norfolk for Christmas?

The Queen and Royal Family leaving the Christmas service at Sandringham Church Picture: Paul John Bayfield

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A47 shut in both directions after lorry and van crash

Emergency services are on the scene of a crash on the A47. Photo : Steve Adams

Injury worry for Canaries fans as defender is spotted in leg brace

Ben Godfrey would appear to be an injury doubt ahead of Norwich City's home game against Wolves Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Beales stores at risk as company puts itself up for sale

Beales Department Store in Diss. Picture: Anthony Carroll

‘Mia was terrified’: mum’s anger at daughter’s death in hospital

Tori Titheridge the mum of Mia Titheridge, 17, has called for lessons to be learnt after her daughter died in a Norfolk hospital, 170 miles from home. Picture: Tori Titheridge

‘I was disgusted by photos of myself’ - Man loses three stone in just 10 weeks

Bob Rouse weighed 26 stone before joining his local slimming group. Photo: Courtesy of Slimming World
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists