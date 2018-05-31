Search

Advanced search

Meet the mobile post office team keeping rural communities connected

PUBLISHED: 12:46 29 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:52 29 November 2019

Mobile Post office van in Stibbard Duncan and Issie Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Mobile Post office van in Stibbard Duncan and Issie Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

A café and store has decided reconnect communities without a post office using a four-wheeled mobile branch.

Guist cafe, general shop and post office, Issie Duncan Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANGuist cafe, general shop and post office, Issie Duncan Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Guist General Store, just outside Dereham, has been catering to communities in Walsingham, Hindringham, Wood Norton, Stibbard Fulmodeston and Hindolveston since April 2019.

The van, which visits the areas each week, ensures that people who are not able to drive to the post office in Guist or Fakenham can still send parcels, pay their bills and receive pensions.

Lizzi Rainey, one of the people behind the mobile post office scheme, said: "I think it is a huge benefit to the community especially as we are in a very rural location and most of the villages we visit don't have shops or pubs.

"A lot of our customers are of the elderly generation so do not drive anymore, this is the only opportunity for them to get their pension."

Mobile Post office van in Stibbard, Duncan and Issie Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANMobile Post office van in Stibbard, Duncan and Issie Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The van will stay at each location for roughly one hour before moving on the next village.

Miss Rainey said: "Even if it is just between 10am and 12pm that we are somewhere, they know and it is simple for them to get to, they don't have to walk very far and they would have otherwise been cut off.

"We want to be able to expand what we can offer but that will come with time."

Once the team have finished travelling to the local villages, they head back to the main store in Guist to sort out the parcels.

Mobile Post office van in Stibbard Duncan and Issie Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANMobile Post office van in Stibbard Duncan and Issie Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The store boasts a shop and café that sells local produce, meals, sandwiches and essentials to the community.

Duncan Pearson, from Guist, said: "We know village post offices don't really survive on their own, they're all attached to local businesses of some sort. Our café helps the post office and shop and it works the other way around too.

"We sell locally sourced produce where possible. We believe this is crucial when running a local store as it is important that everyone supports each other as much as possible.

"We currently stock local produce from Clarks Bakery, Perfick Pork, Graves, Adnams and many more."

Mobile Post office van in Stibbard Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANMobile Post office van in Stibbard Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

For more information visit www.guistgeneralstore.co.uk or call 01362 683340.

Mobile Post office van in Stibbard Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANMobile Post office van in Stibbard Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Guist general shop, post office and cafe Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANGuist general shop, post office and cafe Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Guist general shop, post office and cafe Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANGuist general shop, post office and cafe Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Guist general shop, cafe and post office Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANGuist general shop, cafe and post office Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Mobile Post office and Guist General shop Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANMobile Post office and Guist General shop Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Guist general shop, post office cafe Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMANGuist general shop, post office cafe Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

See inside this run-down 1920s house coming up for sale at auction

There is huge potential inside and out at the property on Ipswich Road, Norwich which will be auctioned on December 4. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Emergency services called to incident near Carrow Road

Police incident Carrow Road November 2019 Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

‘Like heaven in a cup - faultless’ - Why this pub is the perfect place to visit

The Kings Head at Letheringsett. Picture: THE KINGS HEAD

AGM: City confirm land purchases around Carrow Road as part of expansion strategy

Chief operating officer Ben Kensell speaks to a shareholder at Norwich City's AGM. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Chippy produces FOOT-LONG pigs in blankets

Adam Vertigan, 27, Andrew Felton, 35 and Matty Lane, 32 of Drifter's Fish and Chips in Fakenham with the foot long battered pig in blanket which they are selling until Christmas Eve. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Most Read

Two victims of horror crash near Norfolk Showground are named

Viorel Petroi, who was killed in a crash near Norwich Showground. Picture: Courtesy of Mr Radi

Ten nurseries close leaving 450 families without childcare

The Priory Day Nursery in Great Yarmouth has shut. Picture: GoogleMaps

Elderly woman refused bus journey after joke with driver

Joyce Polis, 89, upset after a bus driver refused to drive her on the bus, after she made a joke. With her is her daughter, Liz. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A11 shut while overturned lorry is recovered

Emergency services were called to an overturned lorry on the A11 near Spooner Row. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

‘The Shoreditch of Norwich’ - City’s new food and drinks destination

Craig Maskell, general manager at the Artichoke pub, compared NR3 to London's Shoreditch. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich Union brand resurrected after 10 years

The Norwich Union office, Surrey Street entrance and sign. Photo: Denise Bradley Copy: EDP For: EDP Archant Norfolk pics © 2007 (01603) 772434

Norwich City v Arsenal - Press Conference RECAP

Norwich City left back Jamal Lewis missed out against Everton with a knee issue Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Man gets 16 years for ‘ferocious’ Norwich murder

Peter Bruton. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary

See inside this run-down 1920s house coming up for sale at auction

There is huge potential inside and out at the property on Ipswich Road, Norwich which will be auctioned on December 4. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘Like heaven in a cup - faultless’ - Why this pub is the perfect place to visit

The Kings Head at Letheringsett. Picture: THE KINGS HEAD
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists