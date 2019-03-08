Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Norfolk TV astronomer set to break world record of longest ever lecture

PUBLISHED: 19:55 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 19:55 13 August 2019

Norfolk astronomer and TV presenter Mark Thompson is getting ready to attempt to break the record for the worlds longest ever lecture. Photo: JMA Photography

Norfolk astronomer and TV presenter Mark Thompson is getting ready to attempt to break the record for the worlds longest ever lecture. Photo: JMA Photography

JMA Photography

A Norfolk astronomer and TV presenter is getting ready to attempt to break the record for the world's longest ever lecture.

Astronomer Mark Thompson received an honorary doctorate at the UEA. Picture: UEAAstronomer Mark Thompson received an honorary doctorate at the UEA. Picture: UEA

TV astronomer and writer Mark Thompson will attempt to smash the world record for the longest ever lecture by delivering his ultimate guide to the universe over the course of 140 hours.

Norfolk-born Mr Thompson, who is well-known from his role as a presenter on BBC Stargazing LIVE and for his Spectacular Science theatre show, delivered a 24-hour lecture at the Royal Institution in 2015, in aid of Marie Curie Cancer Care.

And the scientist, who received an honorary doctorate last year from the University of East Anglia (UEA), is now gearing up for an even bigger challenge, after announcing his plans for the almost six-day long event during the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

During an appearance on Christopher Biggins' Late Lunch, on Tuesday, August 13, while performing his own show at Scottish comedy festival, Mark announce his plans for the world record attempt.

READ MORE: Norfolk astronomer Mark Thompson gears up to present 24 lectures in 24 hours for cancer care

Speaking about his 24-hour lecture, Mr Thompson said: "At the time I remember investigating what the world record was for the longest lecture with a view to attempting to break it.

You may also want to watch:

"When I learned it was over 5 days and having never attempted anything like this before, I decided perhaps not now."

Norfolk astronomer and TV presenter Mark Thompson is getting ready to attempt to break the record for the worlds longest ever lecture. Photo: Denise BradleyNorfolk astronomer and TV presenter Mark Thompson is getting ready to attempt to break the record for the worlds longest ever lecture. Photo: Denise Bradley

Mr Thompson spoke for the entire day, with "a chance to breathe, have a drink and stop talking for a little while," he said.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the record for the longest ever lecture currently stands at 139 hours, 42 minutes and 56 seconds.

Mr Thompson, who has been touring the UK for the last five years, will undertake a practice lecture before his World Record attempt in September 2020.

READ MORE: BBC Stargazing Live presenter to answer top five questions in astronomy at UEA

The crescent Moon and Venus appeared in the East on the morning of December 4. Photo: Mark ThompsonThe crescent Moon and Venus appeared in the East on the morning of December 4. Photo: Mark Thompson

In October this year he will spend two nights without sleep and on the following evening, undertake a one hour public lecture.

He will attempt to break the world record for the longest ever lecture by presenting his unique exploration of astronomy and space in a lecture that will last at least 140 hours - or 5.8 days.

During both the practice lecture and the world record attempt, Mark will wear a device to track his brainwaves which will be presented live online for school children to download and study, alongside prepared lesson plans.

READ MORE: Count your lucky stars! Mark Thompson awarded honorary doctorate for UEA

Most Read

Chance of power cuts and flooding as Norfolk issued with weather warning

Norfolk has been issued with a weather warning for thunderstorms. Photo: Liam Ayers

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

Drivers warned roundabout will be completely closed over bank holiday weekend

The Fiveways roundabout in Earlham Road, Norwich, will be completely shut over the August Bank Holiday weekend. Pic: Dan Grimmer

Norwich City fans queuing for West Ham game seats express frustration at new membership system

Norwich City fans queueing at Carrow Road for West Ham tickets. Picture Bethany Whymark.

Driver suspended for allegedly refusing to operate bus that ‘promotes homosexuality’

Norwich Bus Station. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Most Read

National retailer opens first Norfolk store

VPZ has opened its first Norfolk store on Dereham High Street. Picture: Ian Burt

Main route into Norwich closed as van fire causes ‘thick smoke’

Smoke on St Stephens Road in Norwich following a van fire. Picture submitted.

Inquest opens into death of property developer

Mr Paul Garner. Photo: submitted by Mark Garner

People living on NDR route slam ‘unbearable’ noise from road

Jan and Rob Evans can't sit in their garden because of noise from the NDR. Picture: Jan Evans

Tributes paid to ‘larger than life’ Norwich DJ

Lauren Green aka Miss DJ Westwood who died in July 2019. Picture: Chris Harvey/ Chris Harvey Visuals

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman charged with murder of 60-year-old who died after falling down stairs

The police presence on South Market Road, Great Yarmouth after Linda Rainey (pictured) was confirmed dead after falling down the stairs. Picture: Jamie Honeywood/Norfolk Police

Beach huts put up for rent following ‘embarrassing’ lack of sales

The beach huts in Gorleston went up for rent last week. Picture: Great Yarmouth Borough Council

That’s not a parking space, it’s a junction - confusion at Norfolk retail park

A confused driver at Breckland Retail Park who parked on a junction outside B&M. Photo: submitted

Music venue to become new home for away fans before Norwich City games

A popular music venue is to become the new home for away fans before Norwich City games this season. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd.

‘Paul lived for today’ - Tribute to motorcyclist after fatal crash

Paul Siely, who was originally from Happisburgh in Norfolk, died in a road traffic collision in Woolpit near Borley Green, Suffolk, on August 9, 2019. Picture: Suffolk Police
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists