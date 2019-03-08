Search

BBC Stargazing Live presenter to answer top five questions in astronomy at UEA

PUBLISHED: 15:50 09 May 2019

Astronomer Mark Thompson is hosting a talk at the UEA, Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A TV star astronomer will be hosting a talk in Norwich to answer burning questions about our universe.

On Friday, May 10, between 5.30pm and 6.30pm, the Institute of Physics is holding a public lecture at the University of East Anglia (UEA) with TV astronomer and author Mark Thompson.

In his talk, Norfolk-born star Mark Thompson, who was awarded an honorary doctorate from the UEA last year, will be answering top five questions that still challenge astronomers.

Earlier this year, BBC Stargazing Live presenter brought his Spectacular Science Show to a community centre in Wortwell to raise money for Alburgh with Denton Primary School.

The UEA event, 'Top five unanswered questions in astronomy', is free of charge with no booking required.

For more information, visit: www.uea.ac.uk/events.

