Norfolk Store offering oodles of merchandise to host perfect Norfolk Day party
- Credit: Nick Butcher
To coin what has become a popular Norfolk phrase – let’s be havin’ you! That is the message from the team behind this year’s Norfolk Store.
With excitement growing ahead of the celebration of everything great about our county, we are urging pubs, restaurants, community halls and bus drivers to grab themselves some merchandise.
From Norfolk Day flags and bunting to locally made produce and clothing, groups and organisations are gearing up for the big day on Tuesday, July 27.
Since the launch of the annual event, the Norfolk Store has gone from strength to strength and now features a variety of products including those from lockdown start-ups.
Designer Ellie Daniels, of Eleanora Tiatora, sells items with Norfolk dialect on them, such as mugs, coasters, and tea towels.
She explained why she looked forward to the event every year.
"I’ve always wanted to be part of the celebration of our amazing county,” she said. “One reason being, to bring the joy of the Norfolk dialect to everyone as it resonates with so many - gotta keep it goin' han't we?
"And what's not to love about a day to celebrate being one of the Nor-folk?
"We're so lucky to live in such a beautiful part of the UK - one that's full of lovely rummins - and it deserves a day of appreciation."
One of the Norfolk Store’s most popular items has been the decorative Norfolk Day celebration pack.
There is also ample opportunity left to grab Norfolk Day bunting, flags, mugs, banners, and personalised posters – everything you could ever want to create the perfect Norfolk Day event.
Why not grab yourself a pack and put on a special event in your own home too? We’d love to see photos of you with your Norfolk Day merchandise. Use the hashtag #NorfolkDay on social media and share your best snaps.
You can see all of the Norfolk Store items via the website, which includes the celebration pack to organise your own Norfolk Day party.