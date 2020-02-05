Search

Advanced search

Video

Poignant sell-off of contents of closed Norfolk school

PUBLISHED: 06:30 06 February 2020

Hethersett Old Hall School, which closed suddenly in August 2019. Picture: Tom St Aubyn

Hethersett Old Hall School, which closed suddenly in August 2019. Picture: Tom St Aubyn

Tom St Aubyn

From a pommel horse to hymn books, school chairs and Bunsen burners, the entire contents of a former Norfolk boarding school has gone under the hammer in a silent auction.

The contents of Hethersett Old Hall School have been sold in a silent auction manged by Realise Solutions. Pictures: Brittany WoodmanThe contents of Hethersett Old Hall School have been sold in a silent auction manged by Realise Solutions. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Hethersett Old Hall School closed suddenly in August 2019, citing declining pupil numbers and "increasingly difficult financial circumstances" as reasons.

The announcement, which came just three weeks before the start of term, left around 100 pupils in the lurch and looking for a new school in time for the new academic year.

Now the entire contents of the school, including everything from textbooks to kitchen equipment, has been put up for sale in the silent auction of 160 lots.

The auction, taking place over two days, saw the contents of the school organised into lots by room and listed exactly as they were left when the school shut.

The entire contents of Hethersett Old Hall, including everything from textbooks to kitchen equipment has been put up for sale in a silent auction of 160 lots. Pictures: Brittany WoodmanThe entire contents of Hethersett Old Hall, including everything from textbooks to kitchen equipment has been put up for sale in a silent auction of 160 lots. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Among the items potential buyers could place a bid on were the contents of 19 fully-furnished bedrooms, including mattresses, bedside tables and linen.

Budding scientists had the opportunity to pick up the contents of the biology, chemistry and physics labs and come away with forensic kits, boiling tubes or a collection of petri dishes.

Those hoping to get their hands on sports kit could have placed a bid on a variety of equipment including badminton racquets, treadmills and tennis balls.

Even the contents of the janitor's cupboard were counted and listed in the sale, including dustpans and brushes, a Heti vacuum cleaner, and a spare toilet roll dispenser.

Taking place over two days, the auction saw the contents of the school organised into lots by room and listed exactly as they were left when the school shut. Pictures: Brittany WoodmanTaking place over two days, the auction saw the contents of the school organised into lots by room and listed exactly as they were left when the school shut. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

A spokesperson for Realise Solutions, a Norwich-based auctioneer and valuer which has organised the sale, said the company expected everything listed in the auction to be sold.

They said: "We've had a massive amount of interest. I think just the size of the building, the history behind it and the value of the building as a whole.

"We've had a lot of ex-pupils come who are keen to get hold of medals, plaques and their favourite rounders bats.

"The school is literally exactly how it's been left. I think a lot of it will go."

Everything listed in the auction of the contents of Hethersett Old Hall School is expected to sell. Pictures: Brittany WoodmanEverything listed in the auction of the contents of Hethersett Old Hall School is expected to sell. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Most Read

Developer fined thousands of pounds for chopping down trees in conservation area

Westcrombe Properties, based in Aylmerton, was fined £3,000 for cutting down trees at Grange Gorman on Coast Road, Overstrand. Picture: North Norfolk District Council

‘Father figure’ whose Mercedes rolled into pond after crash is named

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Plans for McDonalds and Starbucks on town outskirts called ‘ludicrous’

Downham town council objected to plans for McDonald's and Starbucks to be built on the outskirts of town. Picture: Jay Nelson

Notorious former headteacher appointed to new role

Barry Smith, principal at Great Yarmouth Charter Academy, run by the Inspiration Trust. Picture: Angela Sharpe

Speed cameras haven’t been switched on yet - six months after they were installed

Average speed cameras have not been switched on six months after they were installed on the A149 Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agriculture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Staff devastated as historic hotel closes suddenly

The Brandon House Hotel has closed in Brandon, on the Norfolk/Suffolk border. Picture: Archant

Do you know how to say these strange place names correctly?

Do you know how local pronounce Hunstanton? Picture: Chris Bishop

Big new leisure attraction coming to Norwich’s Castle Quarter

Robert Bradley, general manager at Castle Quarter. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Developer fined thousands of pounds for chopping down trees in conservation area

Westcrombe Properties, based in Aylmerton, was fined £3,000 for cutting down trees at Grange Gorman on Coast Road, Overstrand. Picture: North Norfolk District Council

Residents want 5mph limit on city centre street

A picture of multiple lorries parked up outside the Smurfit Kappa warehouse on Blackfriars Street in Norwich. Picture: Alex Ross

‘Father figure’ whose Mercedes rolled into pond after crash is named

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Norwich pub’s bar team named the best in the UK

The bar team at The Black Horse on Earlham Road, have been named the best in the UK in the Star Pubs and Bars competition. Picture: Star Pubs and Bars competition

Police save driver £150 with road-side tyre change

Police helped a stranded driver near King's Lynn after their tyre blew out. Photo: Norfolk Police
Drive 24