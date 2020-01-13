Multi-million pound offer made on site of former-private school

An offer has been made to buy the site of a former boarding school, which went into liquidation last year.

The future of the 15-acre site, owned by private school Hethersett Old Hall School, was thrown into uncertainty after the company folded last August, owing more than £500,000 to its creditors.

But an offer has now been made on the Norwich road site and its 15 buildings, with liquidators estimating it could fetch up to £4 million.

Managing agent George Craig, of Savills estate agency, said he was not able to discuss the offer, but described the potential sale as "exciting".

Hethersett Old Hall School went into liquidation after dwindling pupil numbers left the company at a £56,000 loss the previous year.

After its closure, which was announced three weeks before the start of term, more than 100 pupils were forced to find new schools.