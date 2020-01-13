Search

Advanced search

Multi-million pound offer made on site of former-private school

PUBLISHED: 11:26 13 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:26 13 January 2020

Hethersett Old Hall School, which is under offer with Savills. Picture: Tom St Aubyn

Hethersett Old Hall School, which is under offer with Savills. Picture: Tom St Aubyn

Tom St Aubyn

An offer has been made to buy the site of a former boarding school, which went into liquidation last year.

Stephen Crump, headmaster of Hethersett Old Hall School, which is set to become co-educational. Picture: Stephen CrumpStephen Crump, headmaster of Hethersett Old Hall School, which is set to become co-educational. Picture: Stephen Crump

The future of the 15-acre site, owned by private school Hethersett Old Hall School, was thrown into uncertainty after the company folded last August, owing more than £500,000 to its creditors.

You may also want to watch:

But an offer has now been made on the Norwich road site and its 15 buildings, with liquidators estimating it could fetch up to £4 million.

Managing agent George Craig, of Savills estate agency, said he was not able to discuss the offer, but described the potential sale as "exciting".

Hethersett Old Hall School, which is under offer with Savills. Picture: Inscope ImagingHethersett Old Hall School, which is under offer with Savills. Picture: Inscope Imaging

Hethersett Old Hall School went into liquidation after dwindling pupil numbers left the company at a £56,000 loss the previous year.

After its closure, which was announced three weeks before the start of term, more than 100 pupils were forced to find new schools.

Most Read

End in sight to problems on ‘nightmare’ school run

Work begins on the new car park at Carlton Colville Primary School in Lowestoft. Suffolk county councillor Melanie Vigo di Gallidoro at the scene. Pictures: Mick Howes

Gaming store blames closure on tough times for retail

Gaming store Henchmans, run by Swaffham deputy mayor Keith Sandle and his wife, Sandra, is set to close. Picture: Courtesy of Keith Sandle

‘Devastated’ couple face race to find new wedding venue after closure

Ian Diamond and Sheree D’eath are among the many couples that booked their special day at LenwadehHouse Hotel. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Historic department store chain at risk of collapse putting 1,000 jobs at risk

Beales Department Store in Diss. Picture: Anthony Carroll

Heavy rain and 70mph winds on the way as yellow weather warning issued

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Most Read

End in sight to problems on ‘nightmare’ school run

Work begins on the new car park at Carlton Colville Primary School in Lowestoft. Suffolk county councillor Melanie Vigo di Gallidoro at the scene. Pictures: Mick Howes

Gaming store blames closure on tough times for retail

Gaming store Henchmans, run by Swaffham deputy mayor Keith Sandle and his wife, Sandra, is set to close. Picture: Courtesy of Keith Sandle

‘Devastated’ couple face race to find new wedding venue after closure

Ian Diamond and Sheree D’eath are among the many couples that booked their special day at LenwadehHouse Hotel. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Historic department store chain at risk of collapse putting 1,000 jobs at risk

Beales Department Store in Diss. Picture: Anthony Carroll

Heavy rain and 70mph winds on the way as yellow weather warning issued

High wind and sandy waves along the north beach in Lowestoft. Photo: Georgina Brown

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

A10 closed after ‘serious collision’ involving car and motorcycle

The A10 is closed after a serious collision at South Runcton Picture: Chris Bishop

End in sight to problems on ‘nightmare’ school run

Work begins on the new car park at Carlton Colville Primary School in Lowestoft. Suffolk county councillor Melanie Vigo di Gallidoro at the scene. Pictures: Mick Howes

Gaming store blames closure on tough times for retail

Gaming store Henchmans, run by Swaffham deputy mayor Keith Sandle and his wife, Sandra, is set to close. Picture: Courtesy of Keith Sandle

Multi-million pound offer made on site of former-private school

Hethersett Old Hall School, which is under offer with Savills. Picture: Tom St Aubyn

New leader of North Norfolk Conservatives announced

Christopher Cushing, the new Conservative leader for North Norfolk District Council. Picture: SUPPLIED BY THE CANDIDATE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists