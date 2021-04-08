Follow rules for 'smooth' reopening from April 12 urges public health team

Published: 10:44 AM April 8, 2021

Aylsham's Market Place was looking a bit busier on April 3, as the lockdown restrictions start to ease. - Credit: Neil Didsbury

Health bosses have urged people to "enjoy themselves safely" as the county gears up to ease lockdown measures further next week.

The county's deputy director of public health issued a reminder ahead of Monday which see a range of businesses open their doors for the first time in months - but says following the rules is key to keeping things running smoothly.

From Monday, non-essential shops, hairdressers, gyms, libraries and outdoor hospitality venues can welcome back customers.

Diane Steiner, deputy director of public health, said: “We’re all looking forward to the next step out of lockdown.

“If we want this to run smoothly, we need to keep following the rules – washing your hands, keeping your distance, only meeting people outside and observing the rule of six people or two families.”

Community centres and libraries, as well as outdoor attractions such as zoos, theme parks and drive in performances, can also reopen.

It comes as six districts across Norfolk have seen further fallens in their coronavirus infection rates, two of which are now in single figures.

As of the seven day period to April 2, Great Yarmouth has the lowest infection rate in the county at 8.1 cases per 100,000, followed closely by North Norfolk at 8.6, this is down from 15.1 and 21.9 cases in the seven days to March 26.

Breckland's infection rate has seen a significant fall in its infection rate from 78.6 cases to 28.6 as of April 2.

In the seven days up to April 2, Norfolk's Covid case rate had fallen to 22 cases per 100,000, down from 38.1 in the seven days to March 26.

There are 77 areas across Norfolk that have recorded no new coronavirus cases in the last week.

Broadland's infection rate remains the highest in the county at 40.5 cases per 100,000.

The deputy director also urged those with access to testing to take it up, following the government's announcement to expand rapid testing.

Mrs Steiner said: “If you have access to testing through workplaces, schools or community testing, we would encourage you to take it up.

“Regular testing will help us to find those one-in-three people who have Covid without any symptoms, which will help stop transmission.”