Revealed: The 77 areas of Norfolk with almost no new Covid cases

Published: 10:07 AM April 8, 2021 Updated: 10:44 AM April 8, 2021

Acle is one of 77 areas of Norfolk with no new Covid cases in the week up to April 2 - Credit: James Bass

Two thirds of Norfolk neighbourhoods have recorded next to no new coronavirus cases in the last week, as infection rates plummet to their lowest level since September last year.

Ahead of lockdown easing on Monday, and almost a month after schools reopened, case numbers continue to plunge.

The latest government data shows in the seven days up to April 2, Norfolk recorded 200 new infections, a fall of 42pc in one week.

It means the county's infection rate is 22 cases per 100,000. The sharp fall is down to a decrease in the number of new cases at Wayland Prison where an outbreak was keeping numbers in Breckland high.

But now 77, or two thirds of Norfolk's 110 areas, known as MSOAs, have been Covid free for at least a week.

You may also want to watch:

Those 77 areas, which have a population of more than 600,000, recorded three or fewer cases. Once cases drop below three, the government no longer publishes the exact number of new infections.

It includes swathes of west, north and east Norfolk.

In Suffolk, the infection rate also plummeted in the last week by a quarter to 25 cases per 100,000 people. Most areas of Waveney recorded three or fewer cases.

However there are still 33 neighbourhoods where new cases are being recorded. The most number of fresh infections are in Taverham, Drayton and Thorpe Marriot.

Areas of Wayland, Swaffham, Aylsham, Downham Market and Earlham also had new cases.

The low case numbers have been put down to the success of the vaccine rollout with Norfolk and Suffolk enjoying some of the highest vaccination rates in the country.

Ahead of lockdown easing on Monday, Norfolk County Council has urged people to enjoy themselves safely.

Diane Steiner, Norfolk’s deputy director of public health, said: "If we want this to run smoothly, we need to keep following the rules – washing your hands, keeping your distance, only meeting people outside and observing the rule of six people or two families."



