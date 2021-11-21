Norfolk protester amongst climate activists who blocked London bridge

A Norfolk climate activist was among protesters who blocked a major bridge in central London leading to 30 arrests.

Gabriella Ditton, 27, was among those who took part in Saturday's sit-down demonstration on Lambeth Bridge.

Supporters of the nine jailed Insulate Britain climate activists take part in demonstration in London. - Credit: PA

The arrests came after Public Order Act conditions were imposed on the protest, which had been held in support of nine Insulate Britain campaigners who were jailed this week.

The bridge was shut down to traffic for a number of hours by the protests that initially involved up to 250 people who had marched from the Royal Courts of Justice.

The demonstrators made speeches, sang songs, ate lunch and chanted slogans.

Cheers broke out as campaigners told the crowd that the nine jailed Insulate Britain climate activists were "political prisoners" and will not be the last to be locked up.

Supporters of the nine jailed Insulate Britain climate activists take part in a demonstration on Lambeth Bridge in London. - Credit: PA

Miss Ditton, 27, an animator from Norwich, said she has been arrested six times with Insulate Britain, including once for breaking the injunction.

She said: "I expect to go to prison at some point for at least six months because I am not going to be apologetic about this.

"I have known for a couple of years that the only thing that is going to serve us is civil resistance. I have faith in people coming together.

"Solutions to this crisis exist, we just need the political will to do it."

Insulate Britain climate activists take part in demonstration in central London. - Credit: PA

The nine protesters were jailed this week for breaching an injunction designed to prevent the road blockades which have sparked anger among motorists and others affected by the protests.

Extinction Rebellion said Saturday's sit-down protest was to break the injunction granted to National Highways, in solidarity with the at least 34 people who have broken these injunctions so far, including those who were jailed this week.

Police remove an Insulate Britain climate activist taking part in the demonstration. 30 people were arrested in total. - Credit: PA

Miss Ditton, an animator, has previously been fined for an Extinction Rebellion protest that ripped up the lawn outside Trinity College in Cambridge and has been charged with criminal damage after pink paint was thrown at council buildings in Norwich.