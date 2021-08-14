Two women to stand trial accused of throwing paint at council buildings
- Credit: Burning Pink
Two women are to stand trial accused of criminal damage after pink paint was thrown at two different council buildings in Norwich.
Paint was thrown at County Hall and City Hall in Norwich on February 15 this year as part of nationwide action by Burning Pink in response to perceived inaction from local authorities on their climate and ecological emergency declaration.
Gabriella Ditton, 27, of Silver Road, Norwich and Nicola Stickells, 51, of High Road, Needham, near Harleston, appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Friday (August 13) having been charged in relation to the incidents.
Ditton and Stickells have both denied two counts of criminal damage, one more than £5,000 and one less than £5,000, in relation to Norfolk County Council and Norwich City Council and Norwich City Hall.
They will stand trial on May 23 next year with a pre-trial review on January 28.
Both have been granted bail with conditions, including that neither are to be in possession of paint in public.
