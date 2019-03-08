Power cut leaves 50 homes near Norwich without electricity
PUBLISHED: 19:00 09 March 2019 | UPDATED: 19:08 09 March 2019
Archant
A power cut has left more than 50 homes without electricity near Norwich.
An issue with high voltage overhead electricity lines has hit power for at least 53 homes in an area stretching from Sparham, down to Easton, Honingham and Marlingford.
Lenwade, Lyng, Weston Longville, Alderford and Upgate have also been affected.
UK Power Networks said the outage would be sorted by 8.30pm, with some homes getting power back sooner.