Power cut leaves 50 homes near Norwich without electricity

Homes around Lenwade, Lyng, Honingham, Marlingford and Swannington have been left without power. Archant

A power cut has left more than 50 homes without electricity near Norwich.

An issue with high voltage overhead electricity lines has hit power for at least 53 homes in an area stretching from Sparham, down to Easton, Honingham and Marlingford.

Lenwade, Lyng, Weston Longville, Alderford and Upgate have also been affected.

UK Power Networks said the outage would be sorted by 8.30pm, with some homes getting power back sooner.