Fallen tree, blown-off sign and collapsed chimney - county hit by gale force winds

High winds have caused havoc across Norfolk and Waveney with gusts of up to 60mph recorded in some areas of the county.

On Saturday, a road was blocked close to the Dinosaur Park in Lenwade after a tree crashed onto the ground.

In Norwich city centre, a chimney of the former Owl Sanctuary pub, in Cattle Market Street, collapsed onto the road at around 4pm. Firefighters from Carrow made the scene safe.

In Gorleston, a man was hit by a sign which had blown-off the Break charity store in the High Street.

According to witnesses, the man suffered cuts to his head which left “blood everywhere”.

Strong winds are expected to continue on Sunday, particularly in the afternoon, with gusts predicted to reach 50-60mph.

In a Twitter post, meteorologist Dan Holley, of Norwich-based forecasters Weatherquest, said the windy weather will persist in the coming days, with Monday to experience gusts between 35-45mph, Tuesday 40-50mph and Wednesday 50-60mph.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind on Wednesday, March 13, beginning from around midnight until 3pm.

Forecasters have warned the severe weather could bring disruption to bus and train services and power cuts to some areas.

