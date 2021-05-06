Who are the Norfolk 2021 PCC candidates?

Published: 12:16 PM May 6, 2021

Voters are heading to the polls today to elect Norfolk’s next police and crime commissioner (PCC), but who are the candidates?

PCCs are elected by the people of Norfolk, they set the countywide strategy for reducing crime, improving community safety and aim to bring a public voice to policing.

Elections were due to go ahead last year but were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic meaning the current conservative incumbent, Lorne Green, had to stay in the post for another year.

Five candidates are standing in Norfolk for the role, here are your candidates (in alphabetical order):

John Crofts, Liberal Democrat

A former headteacher, John Crofts lives near Ringstead in North West Norfolk, having spent 14 years at the helm of independent Glebe House School and Nursery in Hunstanton, before retiring in 2018.

Mr Croft said he wants to increase the visibility of police in the community, to help combat crime and boost confidence.

David Moreland, Independent

David Moreland served in the armed forces and Metropolitan police, where he broke his back on duty and moved to Norfolk around 17 years ago.

He is running as an independent candidate, having previously stood as a UKIP MP in 2019.

Mr Moreland has been a controversial figure in the run-up to the PCC elections, with fellow candidates calling for him to stand down after he made comments that were branded “sexist and racist”.

Giles Orpen-Smellie, Conservatives

A soldier for 34 years, serving with the parachute regiment across the world, Giles Orpen-Smellie, who lives near Fakenham, went onto roles in interim management in the charity sector.

Mr Orpen-Smellie said he would focus on securing better funding for the police, increasing visibility and building on work to support victims of crime.

Michael Rosen, Labour

A former director of children's services for Norfolk County Council, Michael Rosen has worked in public service across both education and social work.

Mr Rosen said his experience at the county council had given him the skills to fight for the resources Norfolk needs and to work with residents to keep Norfolk safe.

Martin Schmierer, Green

A Norwich City councillor for the past six years, Martin Schmierer has served as leader of the opposition on the city council in this time and also, from 2018-19, as Lord Mayor of Norwich.

Mr Schmierer has said he wants to highlight how the police “cannot arrest their way out of the problems they’re facing” and wants to address the underlying causes of crime.