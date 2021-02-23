Former headteacher is Lib Dem pick for police and crime commissioner

Published: 4:14 PM February 23, 2021

A former headteacher has been picked to be the Liberal Democrat candidate for Norfolk's police and crime commissioner.

John Crofts, who spent 14 years as headteacher of independent Glebe House School and Nursery in Hunstanton before retiring in 2018, hopes voters will pick him to succeed Lorne Green in the role.

Voters will go to the ballot box on May to pick a successor to Conservative Mr Green, whose term was due to end last year, but which was extended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Crofts, who lives in Ringstead in North West Norfolk, said, as a governor of schools in West Norfolk and Norwich, he recognised the importance of police working with young people and their communities.

He said: "In a world where many crimes are on the rise and police forces are under pressure due to reduced funding, we need to increase the visibility of police in our communities to both combat crime, but as importantly to boost the confidence of our communities.

"Only through understanding the needs of every person and supporting them can we hope to work together."

He said he was particularly keen to support victims of crime who do not feel they are listened to when it comes to the criminal justice system.

He wants more use of restorative justice, where victims of crime and those behind it talk to each other.

He said: "Empowering the victim and enabling everyone affected by a particular incident to play a part in repairing the harm and finding a positive way forward must be a sensible element in moving forward."

Other candidates for the police and crime commissioner role include David Moreland (independent), Giles Orpen-Smellie (Conservative) and Michael Rosen (Labour).

The role of police and crime commissioners is to be the voice of the people and hold the police to account, including appointing the chief constable, setting the force's budget and council tax precept and ensuring the constabulary is efficient and effective.

Voting will take place on May 6 - the same day as county council elections and a number of district councils elections.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, people have been urged to register for postal votes via their local councils or at www.gov.uk