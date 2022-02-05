News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk named best place in Europe for fishing

Owen Sennitt

Published: 3:30 PM February 5, 2022
Updated: 4:12 PM February 5, 2022
Percy Norton, still fishing at the age of 102, pictured at the Norfolk and Suffolk Flyfishers' Socie

Norfolk has been named the best fishing spot in Europe by online fishing holiday company Fishing Booker - Credit: Archant

The quality of fishing in Norfolk has been recognised after the county was named the best place in Europe for 2022. 

Norfolk beat the likes of Valencia, Brittany and the Orkney Islands to the top of the list, and was praised for its quality and variety of fish species.

The list was compiled by FishingBooker, who claim to be the world's largest online service for booking fishing trips.

The company said Norfolk offers "legendary coarse fishing grounds" which hold a variety of "world-class fish species" and the waters are most well-known for their "huge pike".

The county was also praised for its other attractions, such as the range of British pubs, Great Yarmouth's rollercoasters and seafront, and the chance to take part in other water sports activities. 

In January, the quality of pike fishing in Norfolk was highlighted after a man from Attleborough made a "catch of a lifetime" after he reeled in a pike weighing nearly 34lbs. 

Fancy a fishing trip in Norfolk? Here is a guide of some of the best spots in the county. 



