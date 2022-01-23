Five spots for a fishing and camping holiday in Norfolk

An aerial image of Narborough fisheries, which has camping and caravan pitches available - Credit: Narborough Fisheries

The quality of Norfolk's fishing spots is well-known among anglers across the country.

And combining a camping and fishing trip can be a great way to escape the busy pace of modern life.

Here are five places to visit in the county where people can pitch up tent and cast their rods too.

Everglades Caravan Park has a wide range of fish stock in its lakes - Credit: Bradley Florido

1. Everglades caravan park and fishing lodges

Where: Ely Road, Downham Market, Norfolk, PE38 0DW

Located near the north Norfolk coast in Denver near Downham Market, Everglades caravan park offers a quiet, tranquil fishing and camping spot for beginner and keen fishers alike.

There are three well-stocked lakes to choose from, offering the chance to catch tench, bream, roach, rudd, perch and barbel.

Fans of carp fishing will be particularly happy here, as they are known to reach over 30lbs.

The site is easy to access from the A10 and is only 30 minutes away from the coast, if anglers want to cast their rods into the North Sea as well.

Motorhomes, caravans and tent pitches are available but there is also three fishing lodges on site.

2. Cobbleacre Park

Where: Brick Kiln Road, Hevingham, Norfolk, NR10 5NL

Situated in the countryside in the heart of Norfolk, Cobbleacre Park is home to five multi-purpose fishing lakes to choose from that will satisfy beginners and experienced anglers.

On-site accommodation and camping is available and there is also a small shop selling bait and tackle if customers need extra supplies.

There is a great range of fish to catch ranging from carp, catfish, tench, roach and perch and many more.

Match fishing also takes place throughout the year, if competitive angling is a visitor's thing.

There are lots of local amenities nearby and the campsite has all the facilities needed to make stays comfortable.

The River Yare, near to the Whitlingham Broad campsite offers plenty of opportunity for fishing along its banks - Credit: Archant

3. Whitlingham Broad

Where: The Tin Lodge, Whitlingham Lane, Trowse, Norwich, Norfolk, NR14 8TR

A few miles from Norwich lies Whitlingham Broad, a large body of water popular with water sports enthusiasts and walkers.

While fishing in the broad is reserved for members, the nearby River Yare offers plenty of opportunity to cast a rod along the banks.

Roach and perch are the most common species found in the river but the Yare is also known for holding big carp and pike at certain points in the year.

The campsite has a choice of boutique bell tents and spacious yurts and of course campers can sleep in their own tent.

Once they are finished fishing, Norwich's city centre is only a 30 minute walk, offering both a city break and an escape to the country.

An aerial image of Narborough fisheries, which has camping and caravan pitches available - Credit: Narborough Fisheries

4. Narborough Fisheries

Where: Main Road, Narborough, Norfolk, PE32 1TE

The 26-acre site in west Norfolk has five fishing lakes which are fed via chalk stream water from the River Nar.

There are two trout lakes, one specimen carp lake, a general mixed coarse lake and a match lake with over 9,000 fish.

A number of caravan pitches are available and it is easily accessed from the A47.

Prices of pitches start at £33 during the high season between April and September.

Virginia Lake caravan park is located halfway between Wisbech and King's Lynn in west Norfolk - Credit: Virginia Lake Caravan Park

5. Virginia Lake Caravan Park

Where: Smeeth Road, St Johns Fen End, Marshland St James, Wisbech, PE14 8JF

Virginia Lake is situated halfway between King's Lynn and Wisbech and offers camping and caravan pitches.

People staying at the campsite can also fish on its two-acre lake which is well-stocked with roach, rudd, bream, barbel, tench and carp of 30lbs plus.

The lake is only available to guests staying at the campsite which is available at no extra charge, helping keep the number of people fishing there to a minimum.

There is also a fully licensed bar at the site and free wifi is available to all visitors.



