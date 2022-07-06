Norfolk MPs back prime minister after high-profile resignations

Both Liz Truss and Brandon Lewis have reportedly come out in support of the PM - Credit: Archant/PA

Two Norfolk MPs and cabinet ministers are reportedly remaining steadfast in their support of Boris Johnson following a spate of resignations.

Liz Truss and Brandon Lewis are said to be behind the prime minister after chancellor Rishi Sunak and health secretary Savid Javid dramatically quit their cabinet roles.

They were followed by a spate of other resignations from junior ministers and aides.

It follows yet another difficult period for Mr Johnson, who has come under fire for his handling of a scandal involving MP Chris Pincher.

Mr Sunak and Mr Javid stepped down within minutes of him apologising for appointing Mr Pincher to a government role.

The former deputy chief whip resigned himself last week following claims that he had groped two men at the upmarket Carlton Club in London.

But Ms Truss, the foreign secretary and MP for South West Norfolk, is said to be “100pc behind the PM”, according to an ally.

Northern Ireland secretary and MP for Great Yarmouth, Brandon Lewis, intends to remain in his cabinet role, according to reports.

Other resignations have included children and families minister Will Quince, ministerial aide Laura Trott and vice-chairman of the Conservative Party, Bim Afolami.