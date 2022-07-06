News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk MPs back prime minister after high-profile resignations

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:01 AM July 6, 2022
Updated: 10:15 AM July 6, 2022
Both Liz Truss and Brandon Lewis have reportedly come out in support of the PM - Credit: Archant/PA

Two Norfolk MPs and cabinet ministers are reportedly remaining steadfast in their support of Boris Johnson following a spate of resignations.

Liz Truss and Brandon Lewis are said to be behind the prime minister after chancellor Rishi Sunak and health secretary Savid Javid dramatically quit their cabinet roles

They were followed by a spate of other resignations from junior ministers and aides. 

It follows yet another difficult period for Mr Johnson, who has come under fire for his handling of a scandal involving MP Chris Pincher. 

Mr Sunak and Mr Javid stepped down within minutes of him apologising for appointing Mr Pincher to a government role.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid have announced their resignation from their ministerial roles

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid have announced their resignation from their ministerial roles - Credit: PA

The former deputy chief whip resigned himself last week following claims that he had groped two men at the upmarket Carlton Club in London. 

But Ms Truss, the foreign secretary and MP for South West Norfolk, is said to be “100pc behind the PM”, according to an ally. 

Northern Ireland secretary and MP for Great Yarmouth, Brandon Lewis, intends to remain in his cabinet role, according to reports.

Other resignations have included children and families minister Will Quince, ministerial aide Laura Trott and vice-chairman of the Conservative Party, Bim Afolami.

