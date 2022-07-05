Chancellor and health secretary dramatically quit

Breaking

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid have announced their resignation from their ministerial roles - Credit: PA

Health minister Sajid Javid and chancellor Rishi Sunak tonight sensationally quit Boris Johnson's government.

Mr Javid said the prime minister had "lost his confidence" while Mr Sunak added: "I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning.”

But tonight sources close to Liz Truss, foreign secretary and MP for South West Norfolk, said she was still backing the embattled PM.

In an incendiary letter, Mr Javid said the British people “expect integrity from their government” but voters now believed Mr Johnson’s administration was neither competent nor “acting in the national interest”.

Mr Sunak also suggested in his resignation letter to the prime minister that the government is not being “conducted properly, competently and seriously”, as he told Mr Johnson that “our approaches are fundamentally too different”.

I have spoken to the Prime Minister to tender my resignation as Secretary of State for Health & Social Care.



It has been an enormous privilege to serve in this role, but I regret that I can no longer continue in good conscience. pic.twitter.com/d5RBFGPqXp — Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) July 5, 2022

He wrote: “The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning”.

He also said he had been “loyal” to Mr Johnson.

“On those occasions where I disagreed with you privately, I have supported you publicly," Mr Sunak added.

Mr Sunak also wrote: “In preparation for our proposed joint speech on the economy next week, it has become clear to me that our approaches are fundamentally too different.

“I am sad to be leaving government but I have reluctantly come to the conclusion that we cannot continue like this.”

The resignations came as Mr Johnson was forced into a humiliating apology over his handling of the Chris Pincher row after it emerged he had forgotten about being told of previous allegations of “inappropriate” conduct.

Mr Pincher quit as deputy chief whip last week following claims that he groped two men at a private members’ club, but Mr Johnson was told about allegations against him as far back as 2019.

The prime minister acknowledged he should have sacked Mr Pincher when he was told about the claims against him when he was a Foreign Office minister in 2019, but instead Mr Johnson went on to appoint him to other government roles.

Asked if that was an error, Mr Johnson said: “I think it was a mistake and I apologise for it. In hindsight it was the wrong thing to do.

“I apologise to everybody who has been badly affected by it. I want to make absolutely clear that there’s no place in this government for anybody who is predatory or who abuses their position of power.”



