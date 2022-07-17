Increased monitoring of props at Norfolk hospital with heatwave set to hit

Increased monitoring of props supporting the roof will take place at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn. - Credit: Ian Burt

Hospitals are braced for increased pressure on services around Norfolk as temperatures soar.

Temperatures could reach 40C in parts of the county on Monday, July 18, and Tuesday, July 19.

At the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn, increased monitoring of more than 1,500 props being used to prevent the roof from collapsing will take place.

The latest meeting of the hospital's board of directors in June heard there were 52 acrow props and 1,528 "failsafe" steel and timber support props in 56 areas of the hospital.

Nichola Hunter, acting director of estates and facilities at the hospital, said: “Consistent with the wider health and care system in Norfolk, QEH has clear actions and plans in place to ensure the safety of patients, visitors and staff during this period of excessive heat.

"Our plans include increased monitoring of the roof and following the usual escalation routes where there are any concerns.

"There has been none raised to date."

The East of England Ambulance Service also warned people to be aware of the signs of heatstroke and heat exhaustion.

In a tweet, they said: "The extreme temperatures this upcoming week will increase the strain on the NHS.

"Please be sensible, stay safe and avoid putting yourself at risk in the heat."

The James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, also urged people to take care to ease demand on health services.

Taking to Facebook, a spokesperson said: "Make sure to look after yourself during the oncoming heatwave.

"Pharmacies can help prepare you and also help with any minor injuries or illnesses.

"Contact NHS 111 first and they can direct you to the correct healthcare service."

A similar warning came from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, who said on Facebook: "The Met Office have released a red warning of extreme heat next Monday and Tuesday.

"Temperatures of low- to mid-30s are expected.

"Please remember: Stay hydrated, stay indoors during peak tempeatures (11am-3pm) and the elderly and young children may need help staying cool."

Six top tips to stay safe in the heatwave

Try to stay out of the heat during the hottest part of the day (11am – 3pm). Avoid strenuous outdoor activities during these times.

If you must go out, stay in the shade where possible and wear a hat.

Drink plenty of water, avoid excess alcohol and caffeine.

Keep windows closed when the room is cooler than it is outside. Open windows at night when the temperature has dropped. Use blinds or shades if you have them.

Have cool showers, baths, or put a damp cloth on the back of your neck to cool down.

Check in on the elderly, keep a close eye on babies and young children, and those with existing health conditions.

For more information about where to go and helpful advice, visit: www.springintohealth.co.uk