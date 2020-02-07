Road still closed after major blaze damages shops
PUBLISHED: 09:54 07 February 2020 | UPDATED: 09:54 07 February 2020
A road is still closed and fire crews remain on the scene in Watton this morning after a blaze which gutted several retail units.
Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service said that crews are still in attendance on Watton high street as the structure is unsafe.
They said that the fire - which broke out in the roof of the Beijing Diner restaurant - is completely out, after nine crews and more than 20 firefighters worked for several hours to contain and put out the blaze.
No-one is believed to have been injured, but the building has sustained significant damage.
Dennis Brooks, 68, has been the owner of the building since 1992 and described the damage as "horrendous".
He said: "It's my life work - my life has gone into those businesses.
"The building was completely refurbished. I'd just reopened the cafe two weeks before Christmas, we were just getting into the swing of it."