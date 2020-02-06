Blaze in town high street

Fire crews are battling a blaze in a high street.

The alarm was raised at 2.37pm today after a fire broke out in Watton High Street on the site of a number of retail units.

Teams from, Dereham, Thetford, Watton and Methold are tackling the fire in the roof of Beijing Diner. The restaurant is located above Casino Games, Cookies cafe and the Watton International Food Centre.

A fire service spokesman said that 19 fighters are at the scene with calls made for two more teams to attend.

No-one is believed to be injured.

More to follow as we have it.