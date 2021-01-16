Drivers face non-essential travel fines after spate of snow crashes

Published: 12:36 PM January 16, 2021

Drivers could face fines for non essential journeys after snow and ice led to a series of accidents.

Police have urged drivers to take extra care on the roads and only travel if absolutely necessary after parts of the region saw snowfall of up to two to three centimetres on Saturday morning, with more forecast.

With heavy snowfall in parts of the county, before travelling ask yourself 'do I need to make this trip'? So far today we've had 18 reports of collisions and any unnecessary travel risks burdening already stretched emergency services even more. More >> https://t.co/XdMKOJDjio — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) January 16, 2021

Since midnight, police have received 18 calls relating to crashes involving damage and injury, prompting the plea at a time when any journey should be only made for an exemption under current lockdown rules.

Officers have attended several collisions, alongside paramedics with one casualty being taken to hospital. Several roads were reported to be impassable.

Superintendent Chris Harvey said officers would consider fining drivers involved in crashes, if they were found to be travelling for non-essential purposes.

He said: "Under current lockdown rules, there is a requirement to ‘stay at home’ and only leave for a reasonable excuse. The severe weather we’re experiencing today does make road conditions more treacherous, meaning drivers need to take extra when travelling.

"However, in this situation with the current risks posed by coronavirus, we’d ask people to only travel if absolutely necessary.

“Ask yourself, do I need to make this trip? By reducing the number of journeys, we reduce the chance of coming into contact with others through choice or by chance, such as being involved in a collision and need the help of emergency services.”

Tom McCabe, chair of the Norfolk Resilience Forum strategic coordination group, said: "With the heavy snowfall today people may be tempted to leave their homes to have fun in the snow.

“Please remember that we are in a lockdown situation and we should only be going out for essential trips.

“If you do need to leave your home please remember to keep your distance from other people and wear masks where appropriate.

“NHS services are already very stretched and we all need to do our bit to keep ourselves and others safe.”

