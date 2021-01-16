Drivers face non-essential travel fines after spate of snow crashes
- Credit: Archant
Drivers could face fines for non essential journeys after snow and ice led to a series of accidents.
Police have urged drivers to take extra care on the roads and only travel if absolutely necessary after parts of the region saw snowfall of up to two to three centimetres on Saturday morning, with more forecast.
Since midnight, police have received 18 calls relating to crashes involving damage and injury, prompting the plea at a time when any journey should be only made for an exemption under current lockdown rules.
Officers have attended several collisions, alongside paramedics with one casualty being taken to hospital. Several roads were reported to be impassable.
Superintendent Chris Harvey said officers would consider fining drivers involved in crashes, if they were found to be travelling for non-essential purposes.
He said: "Under current lockdown rules, there is a requirement to ‘stay at home’ and only leave for a reasonable excuse. The severe weather we’re experiencing today does make road conditions more treacherous, meaning drivers need to take extra when travelling.
"However, in this situation with the current risks posed by coronavirus, we’d ask people to only travel if absolutely necessary.
“Ask yourself, do I need to make this trip? By reducing the number of journeys, we reduce the chance of coming into contact with others through choice or by chance, such as being involved in a collision and need the help of emergency services.”
Most Read
- 1 Londoners fined for travelling to stay at second home in Norfolk
- 2 Man in 20s dies and three hurt as Audi crashes into wall
- 3 Norfolk wakes up to snow with more expected to fall
- 4 Met Office warns of snow at weekend
- 5 Staff lose jobs at retailer Outfit with plans to close permanently
- 6 School shuts 20 minutes before opening time after staff Covid case
- 7 Boss locked out of own salon after Covid 'vigilantes' glue door shut
- 8 'Extraordinary' outbreak of Covid in Norwich prison
- 9 'Fighting every shift' - intensive care nurse's harrowing Covid video diary
- 10 Military personnel deployed to help N&N cope with Covid pressures
Tom McCabe, chair of the Norfolk Resilience Forum strategic coordination group, said: "With the heavy snowfall today people may be tempted to leave their homes to have fun in the snow.
“Please remember that we are in a lockdown situation and we should only be going out for essential trips.
“If you do need to leave your home please remember to keep your distance from other people and wear masks where appropriate.
“NHS services are already very stretched and we all need to do our bit to keep ourselves and others safe.”
Collisions reported amid snowfall
- 7.10am, Hardwick Road, King’s Lynn - A man in his 20s came off his moped, an off-duty police officer stopped to help and paramedics also attended. He was taken to hospital with a suspected leg injury.
- 7.23am, A143 Haddiscoe – A Ford Galaxy left the road and crashed into a tree. The driver, who was uninjured, initially left the scene but was later traced and spoken to by police, with enquiries ongoing for suspected licence and insurance offences.
- 7.45am, Fen Road, Scarning – A Vauxhall Corsa left the roadside, ending up in a ditch. The driver was uninjured.
- 7.55am, A134 Mundford – A Mini Cooper rolled into field, paramedics attended and assessed the driver who didn’t appear to have any injuries.
- 8.12am, A47 Tilney All Saints – A Nissan Micra left the carriageway, colliding with the central reservation, the driver was uninjured.
- 8.57am, A11 Thetford – A Ford Fiesta left the road and rolled, between the Mundford and Watton roundabouts. Paramedics were called and the driver will be taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with suspected neck/abdomen injuries. Police remain on scene while the vehicle is recovered.