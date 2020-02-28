Norfolk Disability Pride to return for third year

Hector the dog at Disability Pride 2019, Norwich. Photo: Bethany Wales Archant

A major event celebrating diversity in the Norfolk community will return for a third year in 2020, it has been announced.

Neil Howard, Norfolk County Council and Ben Reed, Equal Lives, at Disability Pride 2019, Norwich. Photo: Bethany Wales Neil Howard, Norfolk County Council and Ben Reed, Equal Lives, at Disability Pride 2019, Norwich. Photo: Bethany Wales

On Sunday, September 27, people will be able to enjoy a range of exhibitions, activities and performances at Norfolk Diability Pride.

The free event, which is set to take place at The Forum in Norwich, will run from 10am to 4pm on the day - applications to be a stall holder are still open.

Norfolk Disability Pride aims to celebrate the lives and achievements of people living with disabilities in Norfolk, while also trying to promote services and remove access barriers for disabled people in the county.

Last year's event brought a message of disability positivity to The Forum.

Acts and performances are yet to be confirmed, with the announcement set to be made in May.

For more information, or to make an enquiry, email: disabilitypride@equallives.org.uk.