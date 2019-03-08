Search

Disability Pride urges people to see disabled community differently

PUBLISHED: 18:34 29 September 2019 | UPDATED: 18:34 29 September 2019

Alternative therapies at Disability Pride 2019, Norwich. Photo: Bethany Wales

Alternative therapies at Disability Pride 2019, Norwich. Photo: Bethany Wales

Archant

Disability positivity was the message of a pride event organised by a group which works to break down barriers for disabled people.

Neil Howard, Norfolk County Council and Ben Reed, Equal Lives, at Disability Pride 2019, Norwich. Photo: Bethany WalesNeil Howard, Norfolk County Council and Ben Reed, Equal Lives, at Disability Pride 2019, Norwich. Photo: Bethany Wales

Music, dance shows, sports demonstrations and alternative therapies were all featured at the Equal Lives Disability Pride event at the Norwich Forum today.

The 2019 event was aimed at changing the conversation around disability and shining a spotlight on the fantastic things happening in the local disabled community.

Neil Howard, equality and accessibility officer for Norfolk County Council said: "Over the last 10 years the conversation about disability has been very negative, and we want to change that. If you look at things like the LGBQT pride they're gone from campaigning to celebration about identity. We want to be about celebrating people and removing those every day barriers for them. Disability should be a normal thing."

