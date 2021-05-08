News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Video

Election staff perform Macarena to get in the mood for PCC count

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 1:47 PM May 8, 2021   
Dance vote counters at the Broadland and South Norfolk Council election counts

Dance vote counters at the Broadland and South Norfolk Council election counts - Credit: Broadland/South Norfolk Council

While elections are normally a serious business, two Norfolk councils decided to bust a move to get them in the mood.

Ahead of the count on Saturday morning, the Broadland and South Norfolk council teams decided to strut their funky stuff, performing the Macarena by Los del Rio.

The Macarena has long been a school disco staple, but this could be the first time it's ever been performed at an election count.

Trevor Holden, the returning officer for the councils said: "Last night we had a really good end to the day and the team were really buoyant.

"People had worked really hard, not just here but across the country.

"So one of the team said 'can we start the day with the Macarena?' and why not?

Returning officer Trevor Holden

Returning officer Trevor Holden - Credit: Neil Didsbury

"It's a really good way to start the day on what's been a long week for people that have worked hard to deliver this election.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norfolk and Suffolk Elections 2021: LIVE Results
  2. 2 Norfolk and Suffolk Elections 2021: County council election results
  3. 3 Housing firms slammed for removing trees and hedgerows 'in error'
  1. 4 Shock for Tories as they lose overall control of council
  2. 5 Man jailed after abducting 14-year-old girl
  3. 6 Woman left with bite wounds following dog attack
  4. 7 Great-grandmother can't dance amid gallbladder operation complications
  5. 8 Iconic seafront property sold as £50,000 donated to lifeboats
  6. 9 Martin Lewis: How to get your hands on £280 if you worked from home
  7. 10 Gay and trans people targeted in hate incident at school

"Now we have to work out how we are going to end the day."

The footloose vote-counters were at the Norfolk Showground, getting ready to count the ballots for the Norfolk Police and Crime Commissioner.

South Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fiona and Guy Boswell Norwich

Widow fighting for wedding refund

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Pets Paradise opens in Fakenham. The shop is a life long dream of the owner Siven Cook who believes

Owner of new pet shop says he will put animal welfare before sales

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
bob collis

'Complete shock' - Neighbours stunned after cannabis farm uncovered

Jasper King

Author Picture Icon
Roadworks on the A47 are causing delays.

Updated

Long tailbacks on A47 due to roadworks and lane closure

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus