Norfolk and Suffolk Elections 2021: LIVE Results

Published: 6:00 AM May 7, 2021

The results in the Norfolk and Suffolk county council elections will be announced today. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Voters in Norfolk and Suffolk have been to the polls - and today the winners and losers in the county council elections will be revealed.

The votes are being counted at a number of locations around the region over the course of Friday, May 7 and our reporters will be posting the results as they come in.

There will be regular updates, reaction and analysis on what it all means on this live blog, so keep checking back during the course of the day:

What is at stake?

Eighty-three seats at Norfolk County Council are up for election, with the 84th postponed until next month after the death of one of the candidates.

There are 83 seats up for grabs at Norfolk County Council. - Credit: Archant Norfolk

The Conservatives currently control County Hall, which provides services such as libraries, adult social care, children's services and highways.

At the moment, the Conservatives control the council. They have 52 seats, Labour 16, Liberal Democrats nine, Independent three, Independent (non-aligned) one, non-aligned one and two vacancies.

All 75 seats at Suffolk County Council were contested.

The Conservatives currently enjoy a large majority and are defending 50 seats. Labour is defending 11, the Liberal Democrats five, and the Greens three.

The remainder comprises five Independents and one West Suffolk Independent.

Norwich City Council has elections in 12 wards, with the 13th, in Sewell postponed until June.

Each ward is represented by three councillors, so one third of the 39 seats are up for re-election.

Labour currently control the council. There are 27 Labour councillors, eight Green Party and three Liberal Democrats.

Norfolk will get a new police and crime commissioner. Current incumbent, Conservative Lorne Green did not seek re-election.

Norfolk's police and crime commissioner oversees the police force in the county. - Credit: Denise Bradley

That means it is a battle between Giles Orpen-Smellie (Conservative), Martin Schmierer (Green), David Moreland (Independent), Michael Rosen (Labour) and John Crofts (Liberal Democrat).

The police and crime commissioner is responsible for holding the chief constable to account, for setting priorities and the police's budget.

In Suffolk, current Conservative police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore aims to continue in the role. His opponents are Andy Patmore (Green), Elizabeth Hughes (Labour) and James Sandbach (Liberal Democrats).

When will the results be known?

The Norfolk and Suffolk county council results will be known first, with counts taking place on Friday.

Covid-safe counts take place on Friday. - Credit: Dan Grimmer

But it is likely to be well into the evening before all the results are known.

The police and crime commissioner counts will begin on Saturday morning, while the Norwich City Council count does not get under way until 6pm on Saturday.