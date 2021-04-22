News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Will climate targets hit plans to build 50,000 homes in Norfolk?

Author Picture Icon

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Published: 7:46 AM April 22, 2021    Updated: 8:32 AM April 22, 2021
Construction industry. Timber framework of house roof trusses with scaffold on a building being buil

Construction stock image - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ambitious new climate change targets from the UK government have cast doubt on plans to build 50,000 homes in Norfolk.  

On Tuesday the government unveiled plans to toughen targets on greenhouse gas emissions, with carbon dioxide to be cut by 78pc by 2035 compared to 1990 levels.  

Michael Rayner of the countryside charity Campaign to Protect Rural England Norfolk (CPRE) has argued the emissions targets would not fit in with the Greater Norwich Local Plan (GNLP).  

The GNLP is a blueprint for where tens of thousands of homes could be built in Norwich, Broadland and South Norfolk over the next two decades, with a focus on building in and around the city and along the A11.  

Map showing housing allocations in Greater Norwich

This map shows where housing would be allocated if the Greater Norwich Local Plan is approved. Pic: Greater Norwich Development Partnership. - Credit: Greater Norwich Development Partnership

“It's going to be very interesting to see how those emissions fit in with the greater Norwich local plan and whether that is taking climate into enough consideration,” Mr Rayner said.  

“The GNLP is proposing to have 22pc more houses than it is required to have by government targets, which seems completely crazy.”  

Even before the new 2035 target, the CPRE raised concerns about the plans, calling the plans to build 49,492 homes “unnecessarily high,” in a consultation response, arguing that up to 5,000 homes were potentially not needed.   

The CPRE also encouraged more development on brownfield urban sites over “unsustainable rural locations”.  

Michael Rayner, from CPRE Norfolk. Pic: CPRE Norfolk.

Michael Rayner, from CPRE Norfolk. Pic: CPRE Norfolk. - Credit: CPRE Norfolk

Most Read

  1. 1 Cannabis factory uncovered in former bar in Norwich's clubland
  2. 2 Couple turn grain store into 'James Bond' home
  3. 3 Restaurant boss U-turn after row over trial shift pay
  1. 4 Council to force landowners to sell so £1.3m roundabout can be built
  2. 5 Couple reveal reason for closing 30-year-old firm
  3. 6 Norfolk to feature in Steven Spielberg's Second World War TV series
  4. 7 Man died after lorry crashed into litter picking vans on A11
  5. 8 Electric scooter riders arrested for drink-driving
  6. 9 Tiny baby saved by 120-mile flight in 'wrong' helicopter
  7. 10 Driver may have fallen asleep before fatal crash, inquest hears

Mr Rayner said having more houses than needed would contribute to emissions, and in rural locations, there is a double effect of more reliance on private cars and delivery vehicles.  

“They need to bring those housing targets down to what's necessary, rather than beyond what's necessary,” Mr Rayner said.  

“It has massive ramifications for our way of life, for how we all carry out our lives, it just seems crazy that they should be ploughing on with unnecessary housing targets at this time.”  

A spokesman for the GNLP said: “CPRE has made representations on the emerging Greater Norwich local plan.    

“These are currently being considered along with the many other representations that have been made.   

“All representations will be fully considered by the Councils before any decision is made about how to proceed with the plan.”  

The spokesman added that an inspector must be satisfied that it meets government regulations, including the new climate targets, to find the plan sound. 

Climate Change
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

man arrested after hunstanton cliff fall

Cliff fall man arrested on suspicion of woman's murder

Chris Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Earlham Road in Norwich has seen a number of road traffic incidents in recent years. Picture: Neil D

Man found dead in Norwich hotel

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Orchard Farm, Great Moulton Norfolk

Meat factory for sale for £1.2million earmarked for homes

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Paul, Pauline, Hayley and David Southey standing in front of the pool at Burgh Hall.

Pub reopens its pool for summer season

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus