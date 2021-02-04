Plan shows where almost 50,000 homes could be built by 2038

Published: 5:30 AM February 4, 2021

The blueprint for where thousands of homes could be built in Norwich, Broadland and South Norfolk over the next two decades has been published in draft form.

A completely new settlement for Norfolk is not included in plan - but is likely to be needed in the future, council officers say.

The Greater Norwich Local Plan aims to focus new building in and around the city and along the A11 - what is dubbed the Cambridge Norwich Tech Corridor - over the next two decades.

That could pave the way for almost 12,000 new homes to be built in Norwich itself and hundreds more in places such as Hellesdon, Drayton, Taverham and Thorpe St Andrew.

With a focus on employment at places such as Norwich Research Park, there would also be more than a thousand new homes in Hethersett and Cringleford, with more than 2,600 in Wymondham.

There would also be 13,505 to the north east of Norwich.

A contingency for 800 homes in Costessey is also included, for if the expected housing is not built elsewhere.

But there would also be more than 4,000 homes in clusters around South Norfolk and Broadland - which Green councillors are opposed to.

The plan considers where more than 49,000 homes could be built in Greater Norwich by 2038.

While the bulk of that development is carried forward from previous plans, work was ongoing over where about 10,000 more homes could be acceptable.

And the draft of the plan has now been published, with the public able to have its say.

Inclusion in the plan does not mean homes will definitely be built, but it does make it more likely that suitable applications will secure planning permission.

Shaun Vincent, chairman of the Greater Norwich Development Partnership, made up of Norwich, South Norfolk, Broadland councils and Norfolk County Council, said: "Greater Norwich is a great place to live, work and invest.

"We need to make sure that future growth brings benefits for all, while protecting our environment and providing for a sustainable future.

"I would like to thank everyone who has helped us move the Local Plan forward during our previous consultations, enabling us to get to this point."

Mr Vincent, who is also leader of Broadland District Council, added: "It is now time to test the soundness of our plan, before we submit it to the planning inspectorate for their final consideration.”

The sites plan excludes villages within South Norfolk, as those will be addressed through a separate housing sites allocation document likely to come forward for consultation later this year.

That had been a source of tension between council leaders during the process of drawing up the local plan.

And Denise Carlo, Norwich Green Party councillor, said her party would be challenging the plan.

She said: "One of Broadland and South Norfolk councils' favoured proposals that we are concerned about is the dispersal of development in the countryside.

"This would mean dormitory villages dependent on private cars as the main means of transport at a time when the government says we need to make walking, cycling, and public transport the natural choice for everyday activities.

"Furthermore, the Local Plan misses opportunities to promote renewable energy and build zero-carbon developments which we need to be making mandatory now."

Among the sites which had been put forward during the process were ones for a new garden village in Norfolk.

Sites at put forward as potential garden villages were in Silfield, Hethel and in Honingham Thorpe.

No such new settlement is proposed at this time, but has not been ruled out for the future.

The draft plan states: "This local plan identifies enough sustainable sites and locations within and on the edge of existing settlements to meet current needs.

"Consequently, no new settlement is proposed for allocation in this plan.

"However, with sustainable options for settlement extensions diminishing, the authorities are convinced that one or more new settlements will be required in the longer term, particularly if housing needs rise as signalled by government."

The draft plan is available for comment from now until March 15.

The representations made will then be considered by a government appointed Inspector at the examination of the plan. The examination is planned for later this year.

People can have their say by visiting the website at www.GNLP.org.uk

