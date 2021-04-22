Cash For Charities: Time to support dozens of worthy causes after lockdown
- Credit: Friend in Deed
Dozens of charities have already signed up for the chance to get a share of £20,000.
The coronavirus pandemic and lockdown has caused major financial losses for worthy causes and now people can do their bit to support organisations which help hundreds of people each year by supporting this paper's Cash For Charities campaign.
Some 112 organisations and groups from Norfolk, Waveney and north Suffolk have signed up and from Monday, April 26 tokens will be available in the Eastern Daily Press, Evening News and sister weekly titles each day, apart from Saturday's EDP.
David Powles, Eastern Daily Press and Evening News editor, said: "It's been a really tough year for them and Cash For Charities is our way of encouraging readers to support good causes which are special to them.
"So please get involved and start collecting the tokens to help support your favourite charity."
One of the charities that has applied is Home-Start Norfolk, which offers practical and emotional support through volunteers to families who have children aged 0-5 and going through a range of challenges.
Helen Brown, interim development manager, said: "Last year we limped through financially. We have reduced fundraising activities. It has left us with a bit of an empty bucket for us to fill."
She said it was crucial to attract more funds to support the many families and was expecting a spike in demand as lockdown lifts.
Kelly Lindsay, founder of Friend in Deed, which links up children with care home residents mainly in Norfolk, has also applied for the £20,000 pot.
Visits stopped last year and in the meantime youngsters and the elderly have communicated remotely.
Miss Lindsay said: "Our volunteers have raised £7,000 which helped offset the loses. Any money would help alleviate a bit of pressure."
She added the charity, which stops loneliness and promotes kindness, would be needed more than ever after the lockdown.
The tokens will be available until July 3.
These will then be collected, counted up, and the money will be shared proportionately to how many have been used for each of the different charities.
Email charities@archant.co.uk for further details,
Which charities have signed up so far?
Norwich Marchesi Rotary Benevolent Account
Asperger East Anglia
1st Attleborough (St Mary's) Scout Group
Great Ryburgh Playing Field
Norfolk SEN Network
Wymondham Dementia Support Group
First Focus
Wymondham and Attleborough Talking Newspaper
1st Snettisham Scout Group
Charles Burrell Centre
Friends of Clinks Care Farm
Astro Brain Tumour Fund
All Saints Threxton
Norfolk Family Carers
1st Wymondham ScoutGroup
Sing Your Heart Out
YMCA Norfolk
The Woolverstone Project
St Gregory's Church Sudbury (Bells)
Oasis English Language School
Disability Advice Service (East Suffolk)
The Long Shop Museum
East Coast Sail Trust
Warren Association Trust
Southwold Sailors Reading Room
Ipswich Opportunity Group
Lower Somersham Village Hall
Sudbury Newstalk
Stonham Aspal Village Hall
Parham Airfield Museum
Mistley and Manningtree Welcome Home Trust
City WI Norwich
Fresh Start Future Enterprises Ltd
Keeping Abreast
Swan Youth Project
Norfolk Citizens Advice
Norfolk Community Law Service
Ingham Village Hall
1st Hoveton and Wroxham Scout Group
The Museum of the Broads
Star Throwers CIO
Hethersett Jubilee Youth Club
Home-Start Norfolk
Lowestoft Museum
St John Ambulance
Oulton Broad Water Sports Centre
1st Caister Scout Group
Dereham Theatre Company
Great Yarmouth Gateway Club
Aylsham Older People's Association
The Clare School, Norwich
Rural Coffee Caravan,
Rotary Club of Downham Market Trust Fund
Little Snoring Playgroup
Carers Matter Norfolk
Friend in Deed
St Martins
North Walsham Play
Thetford and District Dementia Support Group
1st Bungay (School) Sea Scout Group
William Cowper Preschool Nursery
Whitwell Hall Country Centre
Hanworth with Gunton Memorial Hall
Sue Lambert Trust
Oak Grove Community Church
How Hill Trust
Louise Hamilton Trust
Allsorts Support Services CIC
East Anglian Air Ambulance
The 39th Bomb Group Memorial Exhibition Hethel
Swainsthorpe Community Charity Trust
Feed Waveney community
Hear for Norfolk (Norfolk Deaf Association)
Age UK Norfolk
Norfolk Federation of WIs
MenTalkHealth
Nansa (Norfolk and Norwich SEND Association)