Another 28 Norfolk care home coronavirus deaths

PUBLISHED: 11:21 12 May 2020 | UPDATED: 12:41 12 May 2020

The latest figures by the ONS reveal an increase in deaths in Norfolk's care homes. Picture: AP Photo/George Calin

Another 28 people died from coronavirus in Norfolk’s care homes last week, updated figures have shown.

The Office for National Statistics’ (ONS) latest figures showed for the first time that all regions recorded a decrease in the percentages of death involving the virus - but an increase in care homes.

According to the figures, the percentage of deaths increased in care homes to 37.8pc compared with 35.3pc the week before.

It is also the first time there were more deaths from all causes in care homes (6,409) than there were in hospitals (6,397).

A report from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) showed in England the number of care home coronavirus deaths that have occurred between April 10 and May 8 now stand at 8,314.

In Norfolk, 77 people living in care homes have now died after contracting coronavirus between April 10 and May 8.

The most deaths recorded in the region’s care homes was on May 4, when the CQC received notification of 10 coronavirus related deaths.

It was among 484 notifications reported to the CQC that day - the most registered in the period between May 1 and May 8.

The CQC figures include deaths from April 10, the first day the CQC was able to establish whether a death involved Covid-19.

The ONS data also shows the number of deaths involving Covid-19 up to May 1 (but registered up to May 9) was 35,044 in England and Wales, compared with the 25,282 deaths of people in England and Wales who tested positive for the virus reported by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) in the same period.

Of those, 22,873 or 68.5pc, of fatalities occurred in hospital, 8,312 have occurred in care homes, 1,562 in private homes and 386 in hospices.

In addition to today’s ONS figures and other available data, shows coronavirus deaths in the UK has now passed 40,000.

Data for deaths that have occurred in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland shows 38,355 deaths have been registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate, including suspected cases.

A further 1,678 hospital patients in England who had tested positive for Covid-19 died between May 2 and May 10, according to figures published on Monday by NHS England - which, together with the total figure of 38,355 registered deaths, indicates the overall death toll for the UK is just over 40,000.

