Search

Advanced search

Three new coronavirus deaths in Norfolk hospitals

PUBLISHED: 16:01 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 16:51 11 May 2020

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

Archant

Three more people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in Norfolk’s hospitals.

Of those announced on Monday, one death occurred at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, and two at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn.

Meanwhile, the James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston, was the only hospital not to report any new deaths, as its total remains on 96.

The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital has now recorded 106 coronavirus-related deaths in total, following the death of a patient in its care, on May 9.

MORE: From face masks to hair salons - 9 things we’ve learnt from the lockdown exit plan

At the QEH, one death occurred on May 7, and another on May 8, bringing the total number of fatalities to 123.

To date 193 people who have received treatment for coronavirus have been discharged from the QEH.

To date 324 people have died from coronavirus in Norfolk’s hospitals.

A further two deaths were announced in East Suffolk and North Essex, bringing the area’s total to 292. Fifty-two Covid-19 patients have died at the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

NHS England reported a further 209 people, who tested positive for coronavirus have died, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 23,358.

Patients were aged between 40 and 99 years old, of which 12, aged between 55 and 97 years old, had no known underlying health condition.

MORE: 11 ways the government says you can stay safe when you leave your home

The Department of Health announced that as of 5pm on Sunday, 32,065 people who have tested positive for the virus have died.

It also carried out 100,490 tests on Sunday, bringing the total number carried out to 1,921,770.

Of the 1,400,107 people have been tested, 223,060 have tested positive for coronavirus.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Armed police called to incident in town

Armed police went to the scene of an incident in Great Yarmouth on Sunday (May 10). Picture: Archant

‘Common sense’ or ‘a bit of a joke’? - Norfolk reacts to prime minster’s announcement

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation about coronavirus from 10 Downing Street. Photo: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Can I see my family? All you need to know about the new lockdown rules

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation about coronavirus from 10 Downing Street. Photo: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

‘This ship will not go down on my watch’ - Defiant message of venue boss in face of Covid-19

Norwich Arts Centre director Pasco-Q Kevlin is confident the venue can weather the storm of the Covid-19 pandemic. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Most Read

Armed police called to incident in town

Armed police went to the scene of an incident in Great Yarmouth on Sunday (May 10). Picture: Archant

‘Common sense’ or ‘a bit of a joke’? - Norfolk reacts to prime minster’s announcement

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation about coronavirus from 10 Downing Street. Photo: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

Tributes to former professor who died after contracting coronavirus while trying to stop its spread

Peter Sinclair. Picture: Jayne Ivimey

Can I see my family? All you need to know about the new lockdown rules

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation about coronavirus from 10 Downing Street. Photo: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire

‘This ship will not go down on my watch’ - Defiant message of venue boss in face of Covid-19

Norwich Arts Centre director Pasco-Q Kevlin is confident the venue can weather the storm of the Covid-19 pandemic. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Three new coronavirus deaths in Norfolk hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth and Norfolk and Norwich hospitals. Picture: Archant

‘Some people have no common sense’: Police warn enforcing guidelines could be ‘impossible’

PC Peter Baitey chats one couple out exercising during his patrol of Eaton Park during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: Denise Bradley

Property developer to send builders back to four Norfolk sites

David Wilson Homes has said it is sending its workers back to its sites. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Canaries acknowledge potential for behind closed doors games with refunds

Norwich City have announced refunds for supporters for all 2019-20 matches Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Police called to group of 20 people partying in Thetford Forest

Police were called to Thetford Forest on Saturday where 20 people were partying. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24