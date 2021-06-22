Norfolk buildings lit up to mark Motor Neurone Disease Awareness Day

Published: 12:42 PM June 22, 2021

Left to right: Malcolm Chubbock, Zara Last, Ben Wilson, councillor Caroline Ackroyd, councillor James Wright, Terry and councillor Julie Brociek-Coulton, Tracey Gambell, Dokyung Kim, Dahye Yoon, Lisa Wilson and Anne Gillett. - Credit: Sue Heal

Buildings in Norfolk were lit up orange and blue to mark Motor Neurone Disease Awareness Day.

Norwich City Hall and King's Lynn Town Hall were illuminated in the colours of the MND Association on Monday, June 21 to mark the global event.

MND is a fatal, rapidly progressing disease which affects the nerves in the brain and spinal cord. With no effective treatment and no cure, the illness kills six people every day.

King’s Lynn Town Hall was lit up for global MND Awareness Day. - Credit: Christopher Brock

Volunteers, councillors and those affected by the disease gathered outside Norwich City Hall to remember those they have lost to MND and to raise awareness on Monday.

Mrs Heal, who lost her husband Jim to the disease, said local people with MND, their families and friends can turn to the branch for support and advice, with a range of grants and equipment available through statutory services.

Front left to right: Malcolm Chubbock, councillor Caroline Ackroyd, councillor James Wright, Julie Brociek-Coulton, Tracey Gambell, Sue Heal Back left to right: Zara Last, Ben Wilson, councillor James Wright, Terry Brociek-Coulton, Dokyung Kim and Dahye Yoon and Lisa Wilson in foreground. - Credit: Anne Gillett

She added: "With the coronavirus pandemic cancelling or postponing fundraising events, volunteers at the branch have been determined to find other ways to raise money to continue supporting local people facing the devastating illness."

For more information about volunteering contact Liz Cooper on 01604 800620 or Liz.cooper@mndassociation.org or visit www.mndassociation.org/get-involved/volunteering