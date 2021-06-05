Norfolk campaigner backs £50m injection call into motor neurone disease research

Published: 10:59 AM June 5, 2021

A Norfolk campaigner whose husband died from motor neurone disease is among those calling on the government to invest £50 million into the terminal illness. - Credit: Ian Burt

Sue Heal, from Wymondham, and more than 100,000 people, have signed a petition calling for the government to "significantly increase targeted research for MND".

Mrs Heal, whose husband, Jim, died of MND in 2012, has joined forces with United To End MND - led by the MND Association, MND Scotland, My Name'5 Doddie Foundation, neurologists and people with the disease.

Sue Heal (left) with Peter Aldous MP and other campaigners at a Parliamentary reception in 2019. - Credit: MND Association

The campaign calls for a £50 million cash injection over five years in research directly targeted at understanding the causes, identifying potential treatments and ultimately a cure for the disease.

MND is a fatal, rapidly progressing disease which affects the nerves in the brain and spinal cord .With no effective treatment and no cure, the illness kills six people every day.

Mrs Heal said: "Jim was a scientist, he believed in the power of medical research. He gave consent for the donation of his brain and spinal cord to the MRC London Neurodegenerative Diseases Brain Bank, but was sad not to be able to participate in MND research in his lifetime.

"Now, when research into the causes and potential treatments for MND has progressed, and with current trials are offering real promise we need the government to commit to increasing investment in targeted research."

Jeremy Vine, Sue Heal, Peter Aldous MP, Martin Burnell and Dianne Hepburn at a Parliamentary reception in 2019. - Credit: Pete Jones/MND Association

The campaign has been backed by several celebrities and local MPs.

Waveney MP Peter Aldous said: “MND is a devastating disease that comes as a bolt out of the blue.

"An increase in funding for research is vital.

"There are positive signs that we’re on the verge of a breakthrough."

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker said: "This funding would continue to support our world-leading scientists and give hope to those suffering with MND and their loved ones."

According to the MND Association, government funding for MND research stands at around £5 million a year, with the charity committing £5.7 million to research this year.

Broadland MP Jerome Mayhew said: "One in every 300 of us will contract this terrible disease. A modest increase in research investment has a real chance of creating a breakthrough in our understanding and treatment."

North West Norfolk MP James Wild said: “By increasing investment in the UK’s leading research there is the potential to benefit from biomedical and genomic studies to pioneer effective treatments.”

For more information visit www.mndassociation.org/unitedtoendMND



