No takers for RAF Marham jet offered free to good home

PUBLISHED: 12:02 10 September 2020 | UPDATED: 12:23 10 September 2020

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham was being offered for free to a good home Picture: RAF Marham

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham was being offered for free to a good home Picture: RAF Marham

A historic flying tanker is set for the scrap heap because nobody wants her.

The Victor aircraft by the main gate at RAF Marham was being offered free to a good home.

But no-one has come forward to remove and restore the aircraft.

Surveys had revealed structural defects which meant the aircraft would fall apart without “urgent rectification work”, which were beyond the RAF’s budget for looking after its “gate guardians”.

Now the Norfolk air base says on its website: “Unfortunately no-one has come forward who has the capability to remove and restore her so the difficult decision has been made to dispose of her.

“Whilst RAF Marham will be sad to dispose of an aircraft that played an important role in the heritage of the station we are reassured that there is a Victor in the skilled and professional care of the Royal Air Force Museum Cosford and the Imperial War Museum collection at Duxford.

“We are reassured that the story of the Victor fleet and those who flew and supported it is preserved for perpetuity for the Nation and the national collection.”

The Victor began life as one of the RAF’s fleet of Cold War V Bombers, which were the mainstay of the nation’s nuclear deterrent in the early 1950s.

In the late 1960s, a number were converted to provide aerial refuelling. One squadrons flew from RAF Marham in the 1970s.

During the 1982 Falklands War, a fleet of 11 Victors refuelled themselves and a Vulcan bomber during a 6,600 mile journey from Ascension Island to bomb the airfield at Port Stanley, which was occupied by Argentine forces.

The aircraft saw service in the First Gulf War in 1991, when they were used to refuel Tornado jets on their way to strike missions. They were withdrawn in 1993.

The Victor was on offer via the Defence Equipment Sales Authority.

While it does not currently have any other aircraft available, it is offering the minesweeper HMS Atherstone and various small patrol boats.

