Search

Advanced search

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

09 February, 2020 - 06:31
The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

Archant

It is RAF Marham's much-loved Gate Guardian: a familiar sight to air personnel and visitors.

Actor Kenneth Moore star of Actor Kenneth Moore star of "The Battle of Britain" and "Reach for the Sky" played the role of a real-life flier when he joined the crew of a Victor tanker aircraft for a two and a-half hour training flight from RAF Marham. Picture: Archant

But the Victor bomber that stands sentinel by the entrance to the west Norfolk base will soon be moving on.

Following a number of surveys it has been found that the plane needs extensive restoration work which the base cannot afford.

A spokesman for RAF Marham said: "Following recent structural integrity surveys it has been discovered that the Victor Gate Guardian at RAF Marham is suffering from structural weaknesses and would require urgent rectification work to prevent it breaking apart.

"The costs associated with the repairs are well beyond the financial provision allocated to Gate Guardian maintenance so the difficult decision has been made to offer the Victor to anyone that may wish to remove the aircraft and take on its restoration."

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: Ian BurtThe Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: Ian Burt

The Victor was the last V-bomber to be used by the RAF and was part of the country's airborne nuclear deterrent.

You may also want to watch:

The planes were used from the late 1940s to 1969 when the nuclear deterrence effort was passed to the Royal Navy. Many of the planes were converted to aerial refuelling tankers and supported bombers through the Falklands War.

Marham said if the plane was not claimed then it would be broken down.

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham. Picture: Ian BurtThe Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham. Picture: Ian Burt

The spokesman added: "If no-one is able to take this on as a restoration project then unfortunately the aircraft will need to be scrapped.

"If the aircraft is to be scrapped then RAF Marham plan to keep the tail of the Victor and mount it on a concrete plinth as a dedication to all the personnel that have worked on and flew in the Victor."

To claim the plane the bidder must be able to prove they have the funds and capability to take on the restoration. They must also remove the plane themselves.

An event will be held before the jet is removed for people to go and see it.

For more information go to www.aviationheritageuk.org









Most Read

‘He needs a smaller portion because he eats what’s in front of him’: Man with Down’s syndrome denied child’s meal at carvery

Nigel Styles (right) on holiday at the Isle of Wight with his parents Keith and Janet. PHOTO: Keith Styles

Norfolk hit by swathes of power cuts as Storm Ciara takes hold

More than a thousand homes across Norfolk were left without power as Storm Ciara battered the county. Picture: UK Power Networks.

Hundreds of homes plunged into darkness after power cut in major Norfolk town

A power cut affected more than 370 homes in Great Yarmouth. Picture: UK Power Networks.

‘They keep going down the pan’ - sad sight of boarded up city pub

The Red Lion pub in Norwich has now been boarded up. PIC: Peter Walsh.

‘We were treated like cattle’: tourists locked in airport room during nine-hour delay

Ros Sones has said passengers returning from Egypt were

Most Read

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agriculture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Plans for McDonalds and Starbucks on town outskirts called ‘ludicrous’

Downham town council objected to plans for McDonald's and Starbucks to be built on the outskirts of town. Picture: Jay Nelson

Witnesses tell of blaze at Chinese restaurant in town high street

Fire fighters at the fire in Watton's High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Parts of A11 will be closed for one month

Parts of the A11 will be closed between Wymondham and Spooner Row for one month. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Waitrose and John Lewis ‘may have to close stores’

John Lewis in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norfolk hit by swathes of power cuts as Storm Ciara takes hold

More than a thousand homes across Norfolk were left without power as Storm Ciara battered the county. Picture: UK Power Networks.

Drone footage shows aftermath of huge fire at Norfolk chicken farm

Drone footage shows damage caused by fire at a chicken farm in Marsham near Aylsham. Picture: BlueSky UAV Specialists

Department store chain axes 12 shops

Beales has announced it is closing 12 stores. Pic: Archant

Yours for nothing! RAF Marham jet being given away

The Victor jet outside RAF Marham has been offered up for free. Picture: RAF Marham

The hair salon where you can pick up a bouquet after your blow-dry

Libby Peryer, co-owner of Niche Flowers which has opened a pop-up florist shop in Hairsmiths salon on Timberhill in Norwich. Picture: Lauren De Boise.
Drive 24