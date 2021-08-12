Six new restaurants to try in Norfolk

Published: 3:18 PM August 12, 2021 Updated: 4:31 PM August 12, 2021

Food lovers are already spoilt for choice in Norfolk, but the list of options is always expanding, so here are six new restaurants and food outlets which have opened this year.

1. Suffield Arms

General manager, Tracey Manning, front, and bar supervisor, Sam Mckinnie, in The Saloon cocktail bar at the newly opened Suffield Arms at Thorpe Market. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

After nine years of closure, the doors of the Suffield Arms at Thorpe Market are open once again.

It has been split into three rooms, a local bar at its entrance, which retains the pub's traditional style, a tapas bar at the rear serving authentic Spanish dishes, and a saloon bar upstairs serving cocktails.

The pub is open from 12pm until 11pm every night and closes half an hour later on Friday and Saturday.

2. Estabulo Rodizio Bar and Grill

Estabulo Rodizio Bar and Grill in Riverside - Credit: Grace Piercy

This Brazilian steakhouse will open on Riverside in Norwich this September specialising in authentic Brazilian Rodizio, where customers pay a set rate and have unlimited access to different types of meat served table-side by waiters.

There will be 15 cuts of local meat on offer which will be served off of a cooking spit and carved in front of the customer.

The price is £19.95 for lunch and £29.95 for dinner, vegetarian options are priced around £15, while a fish option is £20.95.

3. The Real Greek

The new greek restaurant in Chantry Place - Credit: Jess Long

The Real Greek will be opening the doors of its 20th restaurant in late August, offering customers a contemporary Aegean experience in Chantry Place.

For the first two weeks after opening, there will be 50pc off food from the main menu, featuring authentic Greek food, including Dolmades, Souvlaki, and Tiropitakia.

Hot and cold meze dishes are priced at around £5, while grilled meze dishes cost about £6. Sides are priced at around £3 each.

4. The Red Lion Lounge

The Red Lion Lounge is being managed by Teresa Haughey, who has recently overseen the reopening of the Ostrich Inn. - Credit: Aaron McMillan

Opening on August 7, the Red Lion Lounge in Fakenham will offer a contemporary wine, cocktail lounge and restaurant offering tastings from around the world.

A different country will inspire its menu each night with signature cocktails, including a whole menu dedicated to gin cocktails, sharing platters and mezze food from that nation.

5. Foodies

Foodies restaurant opens in Magdalen Street. The restaurant is family run by brothers George, who is the chef and Demetris Mavroudis. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Foodies offers a wide range of restaurant quality street food from hot dogs to fish and chips and is located on Magdalen Street in Norwich.

The restaurant is open from 12pm until 9pm from Tuesday to Thursday and is open an hour later on Friday and Saturday.

Most meals are priced at around £8 each.

6. Fupburger

Fupburger is one of the places you can get a mouth-watering takeaway burger from in Norwich, pictured is owner Tom Shiers. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant

Based at the Dog House pub in Norwich, Fupburger offers huge juicy burgers, with up to four patties, and a range of tasty sides.

Fupburger is open from Tuesday to Sunday, 12pm until 9pm, closing an hour earlier on Sunday.

Burgers are priced at around £13, while sides cost around £5 each.