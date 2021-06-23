Hairdresser thanks loyal clients as she opens her first salon

Published: 7:54 PM June 23, 2021

Salon Twenty Six is officially open for business on Exchange Street in Attleborough. Pictured is owner Shannon Blyth outside of her new business. - Credit: Shannon Blyth

A town’s hairdresser said it has always been her dream to open her very own salon and now, after 13 years of hard work, she has done just that.

Salon Twenty Six is officially open for business on Exchange Street in Attleborough and owner Shannon Blyth said she still can’t believe it.

For more than a decade, Ms Blyth has been working long hours and building a long list of loyal clients and now, at 26-years-old, she is now a business owner.

She said: “When I was 13 I got my first job working in a salon. From the second I started I loved meeting clients and transforming their hair to make them feel amazing.

“Fast forward another 13 years, I cannot believe I finally have my own salon.

“From years of working as an apprentice, meeting my wonderful clients and building myself a brilliant client base, I honestly cannot believe I am now in the position to have my own business.

“Those who know me well know how much this has always been a dream of mine, and I can’t believe it's finally happened.

“I want to say a huge thank you to my lovely clients for sticking with me whilst this huge change has happened and for helping me build my dream.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today without you.”

Ms Blyth, from Wymondham, first viewed the property back in May - formerly an EACH charity shop - and has spent months renovating the space ready the opening on Tuesday June 22.

She said the reaction has been “amazing” and many local businesses and members of the community have popped along to give her words of encouragement.

In the future she also hopes to rent out her chairs to other local stylists.

“It’s quite surreal,” said Ms Blyth. “It’s so nice to be in a nice, relaxing happy environment with my clients. It is really rewarding.

“Everyone is so pleased for me.”

This comes after a difficult year for highstreets across Norfolk, but in Attleborough business seems to be looking up.

Earlier this month Myhills also opened its new store and the new cake shop, Bakeaholics, has been a huge hit, attracting visitors to the town from far and wide.



