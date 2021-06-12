Shoppers queue for revamped garden centre reopening

Video

Published: 1:58 PM June 12, 2021 Updated: 1:59 PM June 12, 2021

(From left to right) Director of Myhills Roy Hagan, former Breckland Council chairman Lynda Turner and managing director of Myhills Peter Hodges. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Shoppers could be seen lining a town’s high street on Saturday as they eagerly awaited the officially opening of Norfolk’s oldest pet and garden store’s new site.

Myhills has been serving the town of Attleborough since 1977, formerly located in Queen’s Square.

But as the business outgrew the old premises, last year its owners took on the “mammoth task” of building a new store in the town - ten times the size - from scratch.

(From left to right) Director of Myhills Roy Hagan, managing director Peter Hodges and mayor Philip Leslie, at the official opening of Myhills new Attleborough store. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

And less than a year since the demolition and building works began, located behind the old post office on Attleborough’s high street, the new site officially opened on Saturday, June 12.

As they cut the ribbon, director of the business Roy Hagan said it has been two years of hard work and he thanked his staff and the Attleborough community for its support.

Myhills pet and garden opened its new store on Attleborough High Street. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

“It has been a team effort,” he said. “The fact that we have been able to build this through the pandemic and with a shortage of materials.

“It is less than a year since we started the demolition, so to have it open now within that time frame, we are very pleased. We hope the community and the other shops in the town profit from us being here."

Pets and shoppers could be seen on Attleborough High Street awaiting the official opening of the new Myhills store. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

The first Myhill store opened in 1936 in Wymondham, and they also have stores in Dereham, Diss Watton and Swaffham.

But Peter Hodges, managing director, said this is the biggest project they have ever completed.

Myhills pet and garden opened its new store on Attleborough High Street. - Credit: Emily Thomson

He added: “I will just start by saying, this has very much been Roy’s project from start to finish.

“Congratulations to Roy, the staff and also Gary Smith, who has done a terrific job looking after all of our shops.

“We are very proud of what we have built here. It has been a long journey but we got there in the end.”

The ribbon cutting saw members of the public, councillors and Attleborough’s Mayor Philip Leslie in attendance.

Mayor of Attleborough Philip Leslie at the official opening of the new Myhills store. - Credit: Victoria Pertusa

Mr Leslie said: “We are delighted for Myhills. Roy has been fantastic in driving this forward. They have been a long-standing feature in Attleborough ever since I can remember."

He added: “They really do add something to our town. We can envision this place being busy like other shops which have opened including Bakeaholics – we have seen what the community can do when they get behind a local business."

