Queue snakes around town as teen opens cake shop

Published: 3:31 PM April 1, 2021 Updated: 3:47 PM April 1, 2021

A 19-year-old "bakeaholic" who started her cake-making business in lockdown has opened her first shop, with families lining the streets to have a taste.

A buzz of activity and a lot of pink could be seen in Attleborough on Thursday as people gathered for the opening of Bakeaholics cake shop.

Morgan Lewis, 19, ready to open her new shop Bakeaholics in Attleborough. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Owner Morgan Lewis, a self-taught-baker, said it had always been her dream to open her own shop and after her business took off during the first lockdown last year, that dream has come true.

The 19-year-old said: “I woke up this morning and I felt like a kid on their first day of school. I had all of my clothes laid out, my mum has ironed them. I was so excited.

“I’m going to take this opportunity with both hands. The pandemic has done me so many favours, it’s such a unique story. Everything started falling into place in June last year.

Morgan Lewis' new shop Bakeaholics in Attleborough. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

“I started doing deliveries in March and then gained the followers. We now have around 17,500 followers.

“My goal is to have a few shops. I would love to be in Norwich in three or four years. But I wanted to start at home. People around here have been buying my cakes for about two years, and when I was on the market. These people here, this is my home town. I would love to keep this shop forever.”

Some of the cakes in Morgan Lewis' new shop Bakeaholics in Attleborough. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The eye-catching shop, located on Queen’s Square, will be open on Thursdays and Fridays, 11am to 5pm, and Saturdays from 10am until 3pm – as well as the first Sunday of every month.

In an attempt to stick with the pretty-in-pink, ‘Instagrammable’ image, Ms Lewis swapped her car for a vintage pink Nissan Figaro, called Betty, which can be seen parked outside the shop.

Morgan Lewis, 19, ready to open her new shop Bakeaholics in Attleborough. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Describing their daughter as a "pocket rocket, powerhouse", Morgan’s parents, Johnathan and Sam Lewis, said it was an emotional day seeing all of her hard work come together.

Mrs Lewis said: “We are super proud. What she has done in the last 12 months is incredible. She has done it all herself. Yes, we have been behind her. But she has paid for all of this herself, every penny.

"She is always baking away all night.”

Morgan Lewis, 19, ready to open her new shop Bakeaholics in Attleborough, pictured with her mum and dad, Sam and Jonathan Lewis. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Ms Lewis added: “I came here in the morning in my pyjamas, I walked around and I just started crying. It’s so surreal that this is the position that I am now."

Some of the cakes in Morgan Lewis' new shop Bakeaholics in Attleborough. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Some of the cakes in Morgan Lewis' new shop Bakeaholics in Attleborough. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021



