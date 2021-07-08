National Youth Jazz Orchestra to launch 70th King's Lynn Festival

Published: 4:39 PM July 8, 2021

The National Youth Jazz Orchestra will launch the King's Lynn Festival on July 18 at the St Nicholas’ Chapel. - Credit: Supplied by King's Lynn Festival

Organisers of the King's Lynn Festival are set for this summer's event to "burst into life" as musicians get ready for its launch.

The event, which takes place from July 18 to 31, will feature classical recitals and concerts, jazz, talks, walks and a 70th anniversary exhibition, celebrating the festival's rich history.

The line-up was revealed in May, and this year's lunchtime series includes the Marmen Quartet, violinist Charlotte Saluste-Bridoux, pianist Maxim Kinasov, the Mithras Piano Trio and oboist Hannah Condliffe.

The 70th festival was due to take place last July, but was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But now "packed with post-lockdown energy" performers are gearing up for this year's event, with the National Youth Jazz Orchestra launching the two-week festival on July 18 at the St Nicholas’ Chapel.

Festival chairman Alison Croose said the orchestra has been reduced to nine musicians in line with current restrictions.

She added: "The highly-talented young musicians combine a swinging rhythm section with a variety of expressive soloists, plus guest soloist, saxophonist Asha Parkinson.

"Their programme will feature arrangements of classic American songbook melodies including the music of Gershwin, Cole Porter and Charlie Parker.

"They will be joined by the smooth vocals of Freddie Benedict who will perform special arrangements of works by the Beatles and Gregory Porter."

Classical guitarist Craig Ogden is also among the line-up and will be making a return to the Lynn Festival on July 27.

Classical guitarist Craig Ogden is also among the line up and will be making a return to the Lynn Festival on July 27. - Credit: Supplied by King's Lynn Festival

Due to tickets for his concert selling "so well", he has been moved from Minster Church to Nicholas' Chapel, which holds larger seating capacity.

The festival organiser said: "For one of his earlier visits, in 2018, Craig Ogden teamed up with vocalist Jacqui Dankworth. This year he will be joined by another internationally-renowned musician, classical accordionist Miloš Milivojević.

"Together they will present stunning arrangements of works by composers including Vivaldi, Scarlatti and Piazzolla."

A walk will also take place with Dr Paul Richards which highlights how historic buildings in King's Lynn have been "interwoven" into the festival and how the town fosters cultural activity.

For more information visit www.kingslynnfestival.org.uk or call the box office at the Corn Exchange on 01553 764864.