King's Lynn Festival line-up revealed
- Credit: Supplied by King's Lynn Festival
King’s Lynn Festival has announced the line-up for this summer's event as it celebrates its 70th anniversary.
The event, which takes place from July 18 - 31, will feature classical recitals and concerts, jazz, talks, walks and a 70th anniversary exhibition, celebrating the festival's history.
The 70th festival was due to have been staged last July, but had to be cancelled because of the Covid pandemic.
The Festival will open on Saturday, July 18, with the National Youth Jazz Orchestra at St Nicholas’ Chapel featuring saxophonist, Asha Parkinson, BBC Young Jazz Musician of the Year in a programme of swing, Latin and funk style big band music.
The annual Ruth Fermoy Memorial Concert, commemorating the festival’s founder, takes place on Tuesday, July 20, and features pianist Yevgeny Sudbin.
This year’s lunchtime concert series includes the Marmen Quartet, violinist Charlotte Saluste-Bridoux, pianist Maxim Kinasov, the Mithras Piano Trio and oboist Hannah Condliffe.
The anniversary exhibition - Past Times, New Horizons features painting, sculpture, photography, drawing, printmaking and glass. Works by Edward Seago, Harry Barr, Hugh Casson, Duncan Grant, Ana Maria Pacheco and pieces by contemporary artists including Ivy Smith, Jon Harris and Hazel Burgess.
Portraits of world-famous names who part in previous festivals will be on display in the Red Barn, including Sir Benjamin Britten, Dame Sybil Thorndike and Kathleen Ferrier.
Other highlights include a walk exploring how the historic buildings of the town are interwoven into the Festival’s history; an outdoor concert with the Magnard Ensemble; an evening of jazz with John Etheridge and Vimala Rowe, Early Music Day with The Bach Players and organist Ben Horden and a celebration of Kathleen Ferrier with Diana Moore (mezzo-soprano), John Reid (piano) and Zeb Soanes (narrator).
Most events will be staged in three of the town’s historic churches – the Minster, St Nicholas’ Chapel and All Saints Church.
Festival chairman Alison Croose said; “This year’s programme will not be as intense as usual but there will be no diminution of the festival’s traditional high quality. All events will be delivered according to government restrictions and advice at the time.”
Tickets on sale to the public from Monday, June 14 via 01553 764864 or online at www.kingslynnfestival.org.uk.