Runner from Norfolk wins British women’s title at London Marathon

A runner from Norfolk was crowned British women’s champion at this year’s London Marathon.

Natasha Cockram, who moved to Norfolk earlier this year, finished 13th in the elite race on Sunday morning in a time of 2:33.19.

It made her the highest finishing British athlete, as she saw off competition from Naomi Mitchell to cross the line four seconds ahead.

Mitchell had led for a large portion of the race, but was gradually reeled in by Cockram and the pair ran shoulder to shoulder for much of the closing stages.

Speaking after the race to Marathon Talk, the Welsh runner was delighted with her achievement.

“It’s just incredible to take the take the win today,” she said. “Conditions are tough out there so I’m really happy with that.

“This time last week I couldn’t even run, so just to make it to the start line was a surreal experience. I’m just thankful to the team behind me which has worked tirelessly the last two-three weeks to get me here today.

“When Naomi passed me I just thought that was it, she was gone because I just couldn’t stick with her - I didn’t have anything left in me. But I didn’t give up, kept going, kept focusing on her and chasing her down.

“As soon as I caught up, I just had to push through. My legs were a bit sore by the end - the last lap I couldn’t really feel much, but kept pushing.”

Having been postponed from its traditional April date amid the coronavirus crisis, the marathon was for elite runners only over 19 laps of a 1.5-mile circuit around the capital’s St James’ Park.

Around 45,000 runners across the globe took part in a virtual London Marathon, including hundreds locally.

The Norfolk athlete’s former employer the Sapientia Education Trust, which runs schools around Norfolk and is based at Wymondham College, celebrated her success on Twitter.

“Congratulations to former employee Natasha Cockram who won the battle of the Brits in this year’s London Marathon,” they said. “Natasha clocked up 2:33:19 to finish 13th overall.”

And Watton-based Full Start posted on Facebook to congratulate the runner.