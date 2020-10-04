3am starts for Norfolk runners as London Marathon goes ahead in new form

Councillor Mike Smith-Clare has completed the 40th London Marathon after starting at 3am. Photo: Mike Smith-Clare Mike Smith-Clare

Runners around the county have marked the 40th London Marathon in first-of-their-kind circumstances.

The popular race had been rescheduled from April to October in light of coronavirus, but was later cancelled to all but elite runners.

It didn’t deter athletes in Norfolk, though, who laced up their running shoes and headed out anyway.

They included Mike Smith-Clare, a Labour county and district councillor in Great Yarmouth, who set his alarm for 3am to take part.

“It was a wonderful event and great to see so many local residents joining in,” he said.

“Even the rain couldn’t put a dampener on our spirits. It took me seven hours to complete having started at three in the morning - and I’m just glad to have finished and raised some money for the homeless charity Shelter.”

Other runners included Ali Brister from St William’s Primary in Thorpe St Andrew, who ran in aid of Children with Cancer UK.

Editor of this newspaper David Powles brought the marathon to Hethersett in aid of the Priscilla Bacon Hospice appeal, joined by Kate Gooding, also in the village, who is running for Cancer Research UK.

Elsewhere, Lowestoft’s Charles ‘Len’ Cousens, one of the Ever Presents club, a group of runners who have taken part in every marathon, took part this year, marking his 40th and final race.