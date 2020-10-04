Search

Advanced search

3am starts for Norfolk runners as London Marathon goes ahead in new form

PUBLISHED: 13:06 04 October 2020 | UPDATED: 13:07 04 October 2020

Councillor Mike Smith-Clare has completed the 40th London Marathon after starting at 3am. Photo: Mike Smith-Clare

Councillor Mike Smith-Clare has completed the 40th London Marathon after starting at 3am. Photo: Mike Smith-Clare

Mike Smith-Clare

Runners around the county have marked the 40th London Marathon in first-of-their-kind circumstances.

Councillor Mike Smith-Clare has completed the 40th London Marathon after starting at 3am. Photo: Mike Smith-Clare Councillor Mike Smith-Clare has completed the 40th London Marathon after starting at 3am. Photo: Mike Smith-Clare

The popular race had been rescheduled from April to October in light of coronavirus, but was later cancelled to all but elite runners.

It didn’t deter athletes in Norfolk, though, who laced up their running shoes and headed out anyway.

They included Mike Smith-Clare, a Labour county and district councillor in Great Yarmouth, who set his alarm for 3am to take part.

“It was a wonderful event and great to see so many local residents joining in,” he said.

“Even the rain couldn’t put a dampener on our spirits. It took me seven hours to complete having started at three in the morning - and I’m just glad to have finished and raised some money for the homeless charity Shelter.”

Other runners included Ali Brister from St William’s Primary in Thorpe St Andrew, who ran in aid of Children with Cancer UK.

Editor of this newspaper David Powles brought the marathon to Hethersett in aid of the Priscilla Bacon Hospice appeal, joined by Kate Gooding, also in the village, who is running for Cancer Research UK.

Elsewhere, Lowestoft’s Charles ‘Len’ Cousens, one of the Ever Presents club, a group of runners who have taken part in every marathon, took part this year, marking his 40th and final race.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Secondary school to close for 24 hours after confirming more coronavirus cases

Litcham School has confirmed a coronavirus case. Picture: Google Street View.

Paddy Davitt verdict: Cursed City need to find the right answer

Norwich City have plenty of work ahead to pick up the pace in the Championship Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Father with lung disease says he should not be fined for taking son out of school

Single father, Lee Edmondson, was threatened with a fine when he took his son out of Northgate High School in Dereham after an increase of coronavirus cases in the county. Picture: Google/Lee Edmundson

3am starts for Norfolk runners as London Marathon goes ahead in new form

Councillor Mike Smith-Clare has completed the 40th London Marathon after starting at 3am. Photo: Mike Smith-Clare

Shopkeeper and ‘first person in town to own a car’ celebrates 100th birthday

Kathleen Webster of Dereham is celebrating her 100th birthday today. Photo: Rosie Walker