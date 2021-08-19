Norwich Nando's reopens following chicken shortage

Published: 6:56 PM August 19, 2021

Nando's on Red Lion Street in Norwich has reopened following a national chicken shortage for the chain, however, its Riverside branch remains closed.

It comes after the city's piri piri fans were left disappointed on Wednesday, when both restaurants displayed signs apologising for their closures.

Along with the chicken shortage, one Nando's staff member said staffing issues had also caused the restaurants to close.

It is not yet known when the Riverside restaurant will reopen.

On Wednesday, a Nando's spokeswoman said: "The UK food industry has been experiencing disruption across its supply chain in recent weeks due to staff shortages and a number of our restaurants have been impacted.

"However, since Monday, a team of our brilliant Nandocas have been supporting our key suppliers onsite - working in partnership to help get things moving again, and this has already had a positive impact on affected restaurants."

