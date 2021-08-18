News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
National chicken shortage sees BOTH city Nando's branches close

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:54 PM August 18, 2021   
Nandos on Red Lion Street in Norwich Picture: James Bass

Nandos on Red Lion Street in Norwich Picture: James Bass

Nando’s fans in Norwich will be disappointed today as both restaurants in the city are currently closed. 

The Red Lion Street and Riverside branches of the popular chicken chain each had signs on their doors to inform customers of their closure. 

Nandos in Norwich is currently closed.

Nandos in Norwich is currently closed. - Credit: Owen Sennitt

A staff member said they were currently closed due to staffing issues, although the shortage of chicken was also a factor.

They hoped to open later at half capacity. 

Nandos in Norwich is currently closed.

Nandos in Norwich is currently closed. - Credit: Owen Sennitt

Nando’s announced this morning that 45 of its restaurants were to close, affecting outlets in England, Scotland and Wales.

A Nando's spokeswoman said: "The UK food industry has been experiencing disruption across its supply chain in recent weeks due to staff shortages and a number of our restaurants have been impacted.

"However, since Monday, a team of our brilliant Nandocas have been supporting our key suppliers onsite - working in partnership to help get things moving again, and this has already had a positive impact on affected restaurants."
 

