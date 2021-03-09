Mystery of handwritten '90s love letter found in Norwich loft
A Norwich woman is keen to track down the person who sent a love letter to someone who lived in the city almost three decades ago.
The woman, who lives in the Golden Triangle area but who did not want to be named, stumbled upon the note while clearing out her loft on Saturday, March 6.
She has no idea who penned the letter, and is keen to return it to the sender in case it has emotional significance for them.
She said: "It was really strange. Not something I was expecting to find while clearing out the loft.
"The names mentioned don't mean anything to me. I have no idea where it's from or how it got in my home."
Handwritten over four sides of blue A5 paper, the note was sent by someone living at the University of Essex's Colchester campus on February 2, 1993.
It was found enclosed in a blue envelope – sent using a first-class stamp, costing 24p – which also contained a small, wallet-sized photograph of a woman who is believed to be the sender.
She signed her name only as 'Debs' at the end of the letter, which was addressed to a man named Richard Kiddell – affectionately referred to as 'Roo' in the note – of Elizabeth Avenue in Thorpe St Andrew.
In the emotional letter, 'Debs' writes: "I'm so lucky to have you because you are everything I want, and I know that if we ever split up, I could never replace you and would have to opt for a second-rate model."
She signs off: "Take care my love. Missing you, loving you, Debs xx."
The woman who found the letter said she would love to be able to return it to the sender.
She said: "Obviously a lot can happen in nearly 30 years. I don't know if these people are still in love or if life got in the way, but either way it could be significant for them.
"If it were me I would want to have it back."
• Did you send the letter, or know the person who did? Email: daniel.moxon@archant.co.uk.