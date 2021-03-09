Mystery of handwritten '90s love letter found in Norwich loft

Published: 10:34 AM March 9, 2021 Updated: 10:54 AM March 9, 2021

A love letter from almost 30 years ago was found in someone's loft in Norwich. - Credit: Daniel Moxon

A Norwich woman is keen to track down the person who sent a love letter to someone who lived in the city almost three decades ago.

The woman, who lives in the Golden Triangle area but who did not want to be named, stumbled upon the note while clearing out her loft on Saturday, March 6.

She has no idea who penned the letter, and is keen to return it to the sender in case it has emotional significance for them.

The letter was sent from Colchester in 1993, with a first-class stamp costing 24 pence. - Credit: Daniel Moxon

She said: "It was really strange. Not something I was expecting to find while clearing out the loft.

"The names mentioned don't mean anything to me. I have no idea where it's from or how it got in my home."

Handwritten over four sides of blue A5 paper, the note was sent by someone living at the University of Essex's Colchester campus on February 2, 1993.

The letter was sent by someone living on the University of Essex campus in Colchester in February 1993. - Credit: Daniel Moxon

It was found enclosed in a blue envelope – sent using a first-class stamp, costing 24p – which also contained a small, wallet-sized photograph of a woman who is believed to be the sender.

She signed her name only as 'Debs' at the end of the letter, which was addressed to a man named Richard Kiddell – affectionately referred to as 'Roo' in the note – of Elizabeth Avenue in Thorpe St Andrew.

In the emotional letter, 'Debs' writes: "I'm so lucky to have you because you are everything I want, and I know that if we ever split up, I could never replace you and would have to opt for a second-rate model."

The photograph of a young woman enclosed in the envelope. - Credit: Daniel Moxon

She signs off: "Take care my love. Missing you, loving you, Debs xx."

The woman who found the letter said she would love to be able to return it to the sender.

She said: "Obviously a lot can happen in nearly 30 years. I don't know if these people are still in love or if life got in the way, but either way it could be significant for them.

The letter was signed simply from 'Debs'. - Credit: Daniel Moxon

"If it were me I would want to have it back."

• Did you send the letter, or know the person who did? Email: daniel.moxon@archant.co.uk.