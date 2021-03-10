What happened next? Author of 1990s love letter comes forward to tell all

Published: 1:12 PM March 10, 2021 Updated: 1:31 PM March 10, 2021

Deborah Richards wrote the 1993 letter found in a Norwich loft this week. She now lives in Royal Tunbridge Wells in Kent. - Credit: Deborah Richards

The identity of the woman whose 1993 love letter was discovered this week in a Norwich loft has been revealed.

On Tuesday we revealed a letter sent by a University of Essex Student in February 1993 had been found in a home in the city's Golden Triangle.

The woman who discovered it wanted to find 'Debs' and return the letter to her, in case it held sentimental value for her.

A love letter from almost 30 years ago was found in someone's loft in Norwich. - Credit: Daniel Moxon

And after we publicised the letter, Deborah Richards came forward after being alerted to the article by her sister.

Mr Richards, 49, said: "I lived in Norfolk from the age of 11 until I was 27, and wrote this letter when I was aged just 20, to my then boyfriend, Richard Kiddell.

"Richard and I had been dating for about nine months when this was sent, when we were in throes of young love and following my heading off to university while he stayed in Norwich."

Deborah and James Richards. - Credit: Deborah Richards

The letter was sent to an address in Thorpe St Andrew, as Mr Kiddell was living there with his grandmother at the time for work reasons.

But their family home had been at the other side of the city – the same house where it was discovered almost three decades later.

The pair are no longer together, "probably because we were both too young to settle down". Mrs Richards moved to London to follow her career, and now lives in Royal Tunbridge Wells, Kent, where she is managing partner of an estate agents.

The photograph of a young woman enclosed in the envelope. - Credit: Daniel Moxon

But the story still has a happy ending. She is married to James, "the absolute love of my life, with whom I have three gorgeous children", and Mr Kiddell's brother Matthew contacted this newspaper to say he is now also married with three children of his own.

Mrs Richards said: "I did hear a few years ago that he too was happily married and had children of his own, which I was so thrilled to hear. He was a truly great guy."

Deborah Richards with her three children. - Credit: Deborah Richards

The letter will now be returned to her, as she and her family are keen to read what it contains.

"I showed my family and they all commented on how my writing had not changed, but how my hair had," she added.

The letter was sent from Colchester in 1993, with a first-class stamp costing 24 pence. - Credit: Daniel Moxon



