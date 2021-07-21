News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Sunbathing couple advised to move on from dangerous cliff

Ben Hardy

Published: 9:49 PM July 21, 2021   
A couple were advised to move on after sunbathing halfway up a cliff at Mundesley 

A couple were warned by the coastguard for soaking up the sun halfway down a cliff which has seen recent collapses. 

HM Coastguard Bacton were tasked to Mundesley on Wednesday around 2.30pm where two people were sunbathing on the cliff. 

A statement by the coastguard said: "Safety advice was given and [they were] advised to find a more suitable place to enjoy the lovely weather." 

"We really can't stress enough how important it is to be aware of your surroundings and think safety first," a spokesman for the coastguard added. 

There have been a number of collapses at Mundesley's cliffs in recent years.

The coastguard team had earlier been called to reports of an inflatable with people on board drifting off the Bush Estate between Happisburgh and Sea Palling at 1.52pm. 

A statement said: "As the team arrived, news came in that it was a dive boat and no one was in danger."

