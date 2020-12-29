Cliff fall partly demolishes pathway onto beach

Published: 11:28 AM December 29, 2020

A cliff fall has demolished part of a beach access pathway at Kiln Cliffs in Mundesley. - Credit: Pete Revell/Bacton Coastguard

A cliff fall has demolished part of a pathway leading down to a north Norfolk beach.

Pete Revell, Bacton Coastguard rescue officer, said a group of people had used the pathway at Kiln Cliffs, Mundesley, shortly before the cliff fall happened at around 2pm on Sunday, December 27.

Mr Revell, whose team was called out to inspect the area, said the pathway running from a caravan park at the top of the cliff down onto the beach had now been taped off at both ends.

Mr Revell said: "It wasn't such a large cliff fall but it took out the steps half way along. They are used quite a lot so it is going to have an impact. At the moment it is not usable."

Mr Revell said the Coastguard team spotted a number of other small cliff falls nearby. Heavy rain, such as Norfolk has seen over the past week, saturates the ground and leaves the cliffs vulnerable to collapsing.

"We could see small cliff falls all the way along," he said. "The cliffs are saturated."

Pete Revell, Bacton Coastguard rescue officer. Picture: Neil Didsbury - Credit: Archant

Mr Revell said people should take care when walking near the clifftops or on the beach below.

He said: "If you do see anything dangerous on the coast please call 999 and ask for the Coastguard."







